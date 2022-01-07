Loreto Fermoy see off Mount Mercy in cracking Cork Colleges camogie final

Loreto Fermoy 4-12 Mount Mercy 3-9

LORET Fermoy took the Cork Colleges Senior B championship title in bitterly cold conditions at Bishopstown.

In a high-scoring encounter, both sides must be complimented on the excellent game they produced, especially as conditions deteriorated for the second half with driving sleet and a gale force wind making it so hard for the players. To their credit, neither team slackened off and they battled it out to an exciting finish.

Star of the show was Loreto’s Ally Mulkerrins, from St Catherine’s, who hit four goals and added a point for good measure.

Despite Grace Healy giving Mount Mercy an early lead, Loreto settled and led 1-3 to 0-2 after 10 minutes, with Ava Hallinan, Ciara Morrison and Shauna Hayes all impressing. Emily O’Donoghue pointed a 45 to narrow the gap before Grace O’Driscoll got the final touch to goal and then a point from Ella Wiggington-Barrett edged Mount Mercy in front at the first water break.

Hallihan levelled but points from Orlaith Cahalane and Emily O’Donoghue had the city side back in control.

Twice Niamh Coleman produced excellent saves and when Hallihan set up Mulkerrins, the goal gave Loreto the advantage again. Hallihan put them two clear before Coleman again denied Mount Mercy a certain goal, though Grace Healy netted from the puck-out.

Mulkerrins then completed her hat-trick two minutes followed by an Ava Barry point, 3-6 to 2-6 at the interval.

The gusting wind was in Loreto’s favour but Grace O'Driscoll cut the gap before three in a row for the Fermoy school.

O'Donoghue converted a 45 but again Mulkerrins responded with a fourth goal.

Mount Mercy kept the pressure on and a Tara Goulding goal had the margin down to five points with six minutes remaining.

An Ava Hallihan free and Leah Hallihan from play sealed it, though Orlaith Cahalane nabbed a late Mount Mercy point.

Scorers for Loreto: A Mulkerrins 4-1, A Hallihan 0-6 (0-5 f), L Hallihan 0-3, C Dunning, A Barry 0-1each.

Mount Mercy: G Healy, G O’Driscoll 1-1 each, T Goulding 1-0, O Cahalane 0-3, E O’Donoghue 0-3 (0-1 45, 0-1 f), E Wiggington-Barrett 0-1.

LORETO: N Coleman; E Doyle, SM Clancy, SK Reals; EM Fahy, S Hayes, S Morrison; A Hallihan, C Morrison; L Hallihan, A Beirne, AS Barry; C Dunning A Mulkerrins, A O’Sullivan.

Sub: R Feehan for S Morrison (inj 58).

MOUNT MERCY: A Brislane; I O’Meara, A Aherne; C O’Neill, G Linehan S McGoldrick; E Wiggington-Barrett, K Cahalane; N Kingston, O Cahalane, G Healy; H O’Connor, E O'Donoghue, G O’Driscoll.

Subs: T Goulding for H O Conor (inj 30), E Healy for C O’Neill (50).

Referee: John O’Leary (Mallow).