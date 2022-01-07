National Cup: Brunell take on favourties Glanmire in Cork basketball derby

“Cup basketball can be strange as Brunell have toppled a few fancied teams at this stage over the years and I have told my players to be ready for battle or we could be in trouble,” added Scannell.
The form this season of the Glanmire captain Aine McKenna has been inspirational and the experience of Casey Grace should play a big factor in this game.
“Glanmire have some quality players but so have we and it will all be about who turns up on the night as there is lots at stake in this game outside of the bragging rights,” added O’Halloran.