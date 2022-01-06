Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 10:42

Finn makes it four wins from four with victory in the Grange-Fermoy 10km road race

Finn makes it four wins from four with victory in the Grange-Fermoy 10km road race

Richie and Breda Lynch pictured at the Grange-Fermoy 10km. Picture: John Walshe

John Walshe

A fourth win in less than two weeks by Michelle Finn and a fast time by Ryan Creech were two of the highlights at the inaugural Grange-Fermoy 10km which took place in good conditions on New Year’s Eve.

Finn, the national cross-country champion, had notched up three 5km victories at Newmarket, Farranfore and Togher – the latter two in identical times of 16:05 – since the Sunday before Christmas and the longer distance proved no obstacle for the Leevale athlete as she finished over two minutes clear of Courtney McGuire from Clonmel in a time of 34:37.

McGuire recorded 36:42 with Niamh Moore (Leevale) finishing third in 36:56 and Michelle Kenny, also Leevale, taking fourth spot in 37:51.

Ryan Creech seems to having a liking for the roads around Fermoy as back in July, on a scorching Sunday, he recorded an impressive 19 minutes flat for four miles. 

On this occasion the Leevale man had another excellent run to break the 30-minute barrier, his 29:54 giving him a clear margin over Tim O’Donoghue.

O’Donoghue recorded 30:33, his fastest-ever for the distance. 

Togher runners Yvonne Gough, Fergus O'Halloran and Mary O'Halloran at the Grange-Fermoy 10km. Picture: John Walshe
Togher runners Yvonne Gough, Fergus O'Halloran and Mary O'Halloran at the Grange-Fermoy 10km. Picture: John Walshe

After finishing third in that four-miler back in July, the East Cork athlete went on a winning streak on the road and transferred that form to cross-country when defeating Creech in both the Cork county and Munster deciders.

Former national marathon champion Sergiu Ciobanu of Clonliffe was the third finisher at Fermoy, his 31:14 giving him 12 second to spare over the in-form Conor McCauley (Leevale) with Alan O’Shea of Bantry finishing fifth in 31:37.

One of the eye-catching performances of the day came from Eileen Kenny, mother of fourth-placer Michelle. 

A former member of the Midleton club, Eileen now competes for Athlone IT AC was first in the F70 category in a time of 48:33.

According to the Irish Masters website, this improves the existing Irish record by a whopping 10 minutes, the previous best of 59:26 credited to Maureen Fitzgerald from Thames Valley Harriers back in 2014.

The race brought another eventual year on the running scene to a close and the first-rate organisation displayed by the Grange-Fermoy club shows just what can be done in keeping such events safe and enjoyable for all.

Rhona Lynch and daughter Cliona who took part in the Grange-Fermoy 10km. Picture: John Walshe
Rhona Lynch and daughter Cliona who took part in the Grange-Fermoy 10km. Picture: John Walshe

Results: 

Men 1 R Creech (Leevale) 29:54; 2 T O’Donoghue (East Cork) 30:33; 3 S Ciobanu (Clonliffe) 31:14; 4 C McAuley (Leevale) 31:26; 5 A O’Shea (Bantry, M40) 31:37; 6 S Collins (Leevale) 32:25.

M40: 2 R O’Sullivan (St Finbarrs) 34:17; 3 K Gillecce (unatt) 34:24.

M45: 1 A Davis (Leevale) 35:37; 2 K O’Connor (Grange-Fermoy) 37:33; 3 W Walsh (Carraig na bhFear) 37:51.

M50: 1 L O’Connor (Grange-Fermoy) 35:30; 2 J O’Sullivan (Galtee) 36:59; 3 S McSweeney (St Nicholas) 38:15.

M55: 1 L Murphy (Watergrasshill) 41:44; 2 R Hahesy (West Waterford) 42:18; 3 D Bartley (Grange-Fermoy) 42:30.

M60: 1 S Dorney (Galtee) 49:09; 2 P Cotter (Eagle) 50:21; 3 N Allen (unatt) 50:52.

M65: 1 S Kelleher (Mallow) 48:22.

M70: 1 J Walshe (RRC) 55:55.

M80: 1 T Dunne (Grange-Fermoy) 61:39.

MJ: 1 D Maher (Carraig na bhFear) 38:49; 2 J Dineen (Grange-Fermoy) 47:43.

Women 

1 M Finn (Leevale) 34:37; 2 C McGuire (Clonmel) 36:42; 3 N Moore (Leevale) 36:56; 4 M Kenny (Leevale, F40) 37:51; 5 H Kontro (Limerick) 38:30; 6 L O’Sullivan (Watergrasshill, F50) 38:51.

F40: 2 T Murphy (Kent) 39:40; 3 I Eighan (St Finbarrs) 41:59.

F45: 1 L O’Connor (Carrigaline) 40:14; 2 R Lynch (Carraig na bhFear) 42:48; 3 S Holland (Eagle) 44:04.

F50: 2 G Sohun (Leevale) 47:24; 3 J Power (Douglas M&T) 51:52.

F55: 1 J Ennis (Grange-Fermoy) 43:10; 2 M Buckley (Donoughmore) 44:57; 3 M Cotter (Tracton) 51:51.

F60: 1 S Ilsley (West Waterford) 46:32; 2 N Harrington (Galtee) 63:01.

F70: 1 E Kenny (Athlone IT) 48:33.

F75: 1 M Dunne (Grange-Fermoy) 78:57.

FJ: 1 R Walsh (Grange-Fermoy) 41:24; 2 L Fitzgibbon (Grange-Fermoy) 49:04; 3 C Lynch (Carraig na bhFear) 51:04.

More in this section

Cork's Amy Lee in action 1/2/2020 Na Piarsaigh's Amy Lee is the new Cork senior camogie captain
Castleview manager Martin Cambridge strengthens his squad as they gear up for a promotion challenge Castleview manager Martin Cambridge strengthens his squad as they gear up for a promotion challenge
Cork City v Wexford - SSE Airtricity League First Division Barry Coffey returns to the Cork City midfield for  the start of the new season
other sports
<p>The Dolphin ladies rugby squad</p>

Major Milestone Reached By Dolphin Women’s Rugby Club

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more