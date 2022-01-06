City goalkeeper David Harrington raring to go in 2022

CORK City goalkeeper David Harrington believes both he and the club can use the end of last season as a springboard for this campaign.

Harrington appeared in the clubs last four league games of the season and is hoping to continue to impress both the club and his father, former City goalkeeping legend Phil Harrington.

“Looking back on last year, I think the slow start killed us, but the end of the season was much better and has really given us a boost going into preseason. Talking to the lads in the group; I feel everyone is raring to go. On a personal note, I am delighted with how the season finished.

"Playing my first four league games and keeping three clean sheets was only something I could have wished for. It was an amazing feeling to play proper games for the club and I just hope I can continue doing so for the foreseeable future.

“I think I found out the Tuesday before the Bray game I was going to be making my debut and from then on my mindset switched to the game. Nothing else bothered me. I was just so focused on the game ahead and making sure I took my chance.

"I rang my dad and my mother the second I was told I was going to be starting and my mom was more nervous than me. On the bus to the game after the hotel, I was a bit nervous but that’s natural, I expected it to be a lot worse considering how much I wanted that day to come but chats with Nults (Mark McNulty) and Hunty (Paul Hunt) before the game, gave me the confidence to go out and show what I could do.

“Throughout the winter, I’ve been on the pitch and In the gym, five days a week. I think gym work is massive for goalkeepers when it comes to dominating your area and making sure you’re strong enough to deal with bodies in your box. The running for me would be more explosive based and it would tie in with my gym work.

Cork City goalkeeper David Harrington during a warm-up. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

“As a team, our target for the season is to go up, we won’t be happy. There’s a strong squad building this year and I think everyone signed knows where the club belongs. It’s the biggest club in the country and it deserves to be back competing for trophies in the biggest competitions.

“On a personal note; my goal is to play as many games as possible and take my chances when given. I played the last four games of last season and it’s only motivated me to try and play every game this season, that feeling walking out in the cross is a feeling like no other and I want to be able to feel that every week. Jimmy has come in now which adds more competition which is a good thing for all of us.

“Having my dad as a Hall of Famer at the club has its positives and negatives. There’s been times where people have joked with me; you’ll never be as good as your father. Or, your father was one of the best, but it only motivates me if anything, it just pushes me to work harder and be better than him.

"I’ve never seen him play but I heard he wasn’t that bad!” Harrington joked.

“But in all seriousness, he knows everything there is about goalkeeping and has taught me things that at the time I hated, but can appreciate now.

“I first came in with him when I was 16 and trained with Nults. He would stop the whole session just to have a go off me even if Nults was doing the same thing but it’s things like that, that have now become invaluable to me.

"My mother would even have a go off him sometimes when she feels he’s too harsh on me and at the time I’ll be upset or frustrated with what he says but deep down I know he’s right and that’s what’s key to me, knowing he is always just trying to make me better and if that means taking harsh words on board then so be it.

"He’s rarely one to compliment me on how I play, normally when he doesn’t say I did much wrong it’s a good thing. After the four games last season; it was the most complimentary I’ve seen him, so I must have done something right.”