Major Milestone Reached By Dolphin Women’s Rugby Club

As 2021 drew to a close recently and the new year approached, more often than not we chose to reflect on the year that has just passed.

For Dolphin RFC 2021 was a historic year.

2021 saw the formation of Dolphin Women’s Rugby, a first competitive female section in the club’s 120 year history.

With chairperson Jane O’Leary at the helm and managers Sorcha Healy and Debbie Linn by her side, the teams began to train at the end of April.

Fast forward only a mere eight months later and the women’s section has officially hit 100 members.

For a side that was established in the midst of a global pandemic, reaching this milestone is something every player, coach and committee member should be proud of and should remember for the years to come.

But this is not the first time the club has welcomed female players onto the hallowed Musgrave Park turf.

There were attempts made in the 80’s and once more in the early 2010’s but neither took off.

But this time around there are multiple strong teams representing the club in minis, under-12s, under-14s, under-16s, under-18s and at senior level.

Speaking with Senior Women’s captain Christine O’Keeffe regarding this major milestone, she said: “Even though this team only started up just over six months ago I feel like we have built a really good foundation for the future of Women’s Rugby here in Dolphin.

“Between the players and the atmosphere it is just such a nice club to play with. It’s been a hard year with everything that’s been going on but having the training and matches has made everything a lot easier.”

Senior hooker Karla Doyle agreed wholeheartedly with what O’Keeffe said.

“Playing rugby at Dolphin has been one of the best decisions I’ve made," Doyle said.

“In the few short months that we’ve been established I have met the most amazing group of girls, all of whom are now become my lifelong friends.”

With teams ranging from minis right up to senior, this city side is only going to continue to grow over the coming years.

With the talented crop of players they have, the future of Dolphin Women’s Rugby is certainly bright.

If you wish to play women’s rugby with Dolphin please contact the following for more information:

WomensRugby@dolphinrfc.com; Jane O’Leary 087 673 3067 (Chairperson); Sorcha Healy 086 854 3784 (Senior Women’s Manager); Debbie Linn 085 811 6385 (Underage Manager).