CBC and Midleton seek Harty Cup advancement

Generally, a team facing into the Dr Harty Cup (Munster PPS U19½AHC) quarter-finals will be doing so with three group games under their belts.

However, a streamlined competition this year is being run along knockout lines, meaning that Christian Brothers College booked their place in the last eight with a win over Midleton CBS back in early November. They take on St Joseph’s in Kilmallock tomorrow (1pm), the Tulla side bouncing back from a loss against Waterford’s De Le Salle to see off a fancied St Colman’s side after extra time.

For Christians joint-manager Traolach Martin - recently appointed a Cork U20 selector - it’s a case of re-setting.

“It’s almost like a new competition, in a way,” he says.

“The Midleton game seems like a long time ago now and since then it’s been very disjointed in terms of preparation.

“There have been Rebel Óg U16 and U18 competitions and some of the divisions ran U21 championships, so even though we’ve played a good few practice matches, we haven’t had more than ten of the starting team from the Midleton game for any of them.

“We’ve known we’d be playing Tulla for nearly a month and that does at least give you focus and if you’re still hurling after Christmas, you’re going okay.”

A superb performance saw CBC – beaten finalists in 2019 and 2020, with no competition last year – record a 1-20 to 1-14 win over Midleton in their first outing. Martin expects similar will be needed, even if the scoring mightn’t be as high.

“We knew going in that Midleton were good and a lot of the players would have known each other from playing on development squads together,” he says.

“It’s very hard to know how everyone matches up to one another this year because in other years you’d have lads from the previous season and have more group games to go on. It’s a little bit more up in the air this time but at the same time you know that no weaker team qualified for the quarter-finals.

“You’re probably going to have four tight games and everyone will fancy their chances. After beating Colman’s, Tulla will probably fancy their chances against us.

“We’ve been to the last two finals but the quarter-finals and semi-finals have all come down to two, three, four points.

“Saturday’s going to be the same – in the Harty, if you beat someone by five or six points, it’s a bit of a hammering!

“We know what Tulla are going to be like. I saw them against Colman’s and they’re very organised. They’re a bit like us in that they have a lot of players who played two years ago, probably the only two teams in the competition who have.

“I think they have eight lads who played in the quarter-final against Flannan’s two years ago and that’s huge experience.

“We know it’s going to be a low-scoring, tough match. It’s a different game at this time of year.”

Elsewhere tomorrow, Midleton face Ardscoil Rís in Mallow while Cashel CS meet Thurles CBS in Boherlahan (both 1pm). De La Salle take on Nenagh in Bansha on Wednesday.

