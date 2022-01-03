Barry Coffey returns to the Cork City midfield for  the start of the new season

CORK CITY have extended Barry Coffey’s loan deal from Celtic until the summer.

The 20-year-old impressed during his loan spell with the club in the second half of last season, scoring five goals in 12 appearances.

Coffey joined Celtic from his hometown club Nenagh AFC in the summer of 2017, before spending time on loan with Danske Bank Premiership side Cliftonville in 2021.

The midfielder represented the Republic of Ireland at Under 16,18 and 19 level and has worked with City manager Colin Healy during that time and his addition will come as a welcome boost to the club after the departure of former captain Gearoid Morrissey.

Coffey is keen to pick up where he left off.

“I’m delighted to get it done and delighted that it is done before pre-season starts, so I know what I am doing and where I am going.

"Coming back to Cork City is a very exciting way to start 2022, so I am over the moon.

“I am very excited for the club and the team, and the aim now is to push on and, hopefully, have a great season.

Barry Coffey of Cork City celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity League First Division match between Cork City and Wexford at Turners Cross in Cork. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

"It was unfortunate that crowds were limited for a while with everything that was going on, but I was well welcomed by the fans and I want to perform for them.

"I am really looking forward to seeing them come out in their numbers again, and hopefully we will get big crowds in again once the season starts,” Coffey said.

Cork City boss Healy expressed his happiness at the news.

“Barry obviously came in for the second half of last season, and he made a big impact, so we are very pleased to have him back here again.

"He has shown that he has an eye for goal and we are looking for more of the same from him again in 2022.

"It is great to have him back on board, and I would like to thank Celtic for their assistance in getting this deal done.”

City are currently training hard in pre-season and the first of these games takes place on January 15th while the first competetive game takes place a week later when they face Midleton in the Munster Senior Cup in Bishopstown at 2pm on Saturday January 22nd.

Meanwhile, all soccer fans will be hoping that senior local soccer resumes after the Christmas break that weekend.

All adult leagues have decided to wait a few weeks to return due to the high number of covid cases in the clubs and communities.