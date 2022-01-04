Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 12:15

Cork Basketball: Brunell's rising star Lauryn Homan chasing two cups

After starting out with the club aged six, 19-year-old Lauryn Homan has senior and U20 National Cup semi-finals to look forward to this weekend
Cork Basketball: Brunell's rising star Lauryn Homan chasing two cups

Brunell's Lauryn Homan gets off her pass against DCU Mercy during the Women's Super League tie at Parochial Hall. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

John Coughlan

IT will be a demanding weekend for the Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell star Lauryn Homan as she is involved in two National Cup semi-finals at senior and U20 level.

Lauryn (19) is a serious prospect and it all began for her as a raw six-year-old when she joined the academy at Brunell.

“I joined because my best friend Alanna O’Brien, who still plays with the club, brought me along and from the moment I got involved basketball took over and to be honest I have never looked back,” said Homan.

“Ken Foley was my first coach at Brunell and after being taught the basics by him it was a good foundation."

Over the last 13 years, Lauryn has experienced various coaches at the club as she paid tribute to all the people who have helped her.

“I think all of my coaches helped me as Brunell have some great people involved that spend hours giving their voluntary time to the club. It goes with saying that the time my mother Natasha has put in with me over the years has played a major part in my progression as a player and I am very grateful for her help in all aspects of my life.” 

FOUNDATION

On the school side, she attended St Vincent’s and again the work done by her coach Dommie Mullins was crucial.

“Dommie is a great coach and was always there for all the team and I must say that I really enjoyed playing basketball at school with a great group of girls.” 

Lauryn Homan with the Cork School Senior Championship trophy with coach Dommie Mullins at Neptune Stadium.
Lauryn Homan with the Cork School Senior Championship trophy with coach Dommie Mullins at Neptune Stadium.

The first taste of National Cup action came in 2020 when Brunell lost to Portlaoise Panthers in the semi-final and they will face the same club on Sunday in the U20 clash.

“Kelly Sexton, Mia Finnegan and Lauren Crean-Hickey are all part of the team but we have other talented players as well and hopefully, although we're underdogs, home support could lift us on the day.

“In the quarter-final, we defeated a very good Meteors side and there is no reason why we cannot play to the same level against Portlaoise.” 

This is the first season that Homan has been involved playing at Super League level and she is really enjoying it.

I think after watching Edel Thornton play with the club during their glory days and now being on the same team as her is just what dreams are made of.

“We have great camaraderie in the squad and hopefully I will continue to learn from the more experienced players.” Playing UCC Glanmire in a cup semi-final is always a mouth-watering experience.

“We will go into the game as underdogs but we have great belief in our ability and hopefully we can put it up to Glanmire who are such a quality side.” 

After representing Ireland at U15 and U16 before the pandemic interrupted her progress, Homan now has her sights on playing with the U20s in 2022.

A Commerce student at UCC, she is a quiet, unassuming young lady whose basketball skills could prove crucial to Brunell making it to the capital for two cup finals.

Read More

Cork basketball: Darren Geaney gears up for Neptune’s busy January

More in this section

20200313 Boxing - Glen BC Tomás McCurtain Commemoration - Lord Mayor Cllr John Sheehan and Fionnuala McCurtain unveil the framed Billy O'Donovan will be one of the many boxing heroes honoured in 2022 by the Cork Ex-Boxers
Cork Soccer: Youth League break extended due to Covid concerns Cork Soccer: Youth League break extended due to Covid concerns
Cork soccer fans mourn the passing of Patsy Dorgan Cork soccer fans mourn the passing of Patsy Dorgan
cork basketball
Cork City v Wexford - SSE Airtricity League First Division

Barry Coffey returns to the Cork City midfield for  the start of the new season

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more