Cork Basketball: Brunell's rising star Lauryn Homan chasing two cups

IT will be a demanding weekend for the Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell star Lauryn Homan as she is involved in two National Cup semi-finals at senior and U20 level.

Lauryn (19) is a serious prospect and it all began for her as a raw six-year-old when she joined the academy at Brunell.

“I joined because my best friend Alanna O’Brien, who still plays with the club, brought me along and from the moment I got involved basketball took over and to be honest I have never looked back,” said Homan.

“Ken Foley was my first coach at Brunell and after being taught the basics by him it was a good foundation."

Over the last 13 years, Lauryn has experienced various coaches at the club as she paid tribute to all the people who have helped her.

“I think all of my coaches helped me as Brunell have some great people involved that spend hours giving their voluntary time to the club. It goes with saying that the time my mother Natasha has put in with me over the years has played a major part in my progression as a player and I am very grateful for her help in all aspects of my life.”

FOUNDATION

On the school side, she attended St Vincent’s and again the work done by her coach Dommie Mullins was crucial.

“Dommie is a great coach and was always there for all the team and I must say that I really enjoyed playing basketball at school with a great group of girls.”

Lauryn Homan with the Cork School Senior Championship trophy with coach Dommie Mullins at Neptune Stadium.

The first taste of National Cup action came in 2020 when Brunell lost to Portlaoise Panthers in the semi-final and they will face the same club on Sunday in the U20 clash.

“Kelly Sexton, Mia Finnegan and Lauren Crean-Hickey are all part of the team but we have other talented players as well and hopefully, although we're underdogs, home support could lift us on the day.

“In the quarter-final, we defeated a very good Meteors side and there is no reason why we cannot play to the same level against Portlaoise.”

This is the first season that Homan has been involved playing at Super League level and she is really enjoying it.

I think after watching Edel Thornton play with the club during their glory days and now being on the same team as her is just what dreams are made of.

“We have great camaraderie in the squad and hopefully I will continue to learn from the more experienced players.” Playing UCC Glanmire in a cup semi-final is always a mouth-watering experience.

“We will go into the game as underdogs but we have great belief in our ability and hopefully we can put it up to Glanmire who are such a quality side.”

After representing Ireland at U15 and U16 before the pandemic interrupted her progress, Homan now has her sights on playing with the U20s in 2022.

A Commerce student at UCC, she is a quiet, unassuming young lady whose basketball skills could prove crucial to Brunell making it to the capital for two cup finals.