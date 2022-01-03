Cork GAA predictions: Gazing into the crystal ball for 2022

FRENCH astrologer Nostradamus may be famous for predicting famines, wars, revolutions and pandemics, but we can reveal that he has also made the following 2022 predictions concerning Cork GAA.

As per usual his predictions are presented in complicated cryptic text, so let’s not get bogged down in the detail, and instead get straight to the predictions.

He opened by suggesting that the Cork hurlers would have an inconsistent National Hurling League campaign, which surely was an incredibly brave call given Cork’s league record since 1998. The fixtures against Limerick and Galway will more than likely define Cork’s finishing position, but against Wexford, Clare and Offaly there simply cannot be the usual fluctuation in application and work-rate.

If Kieran Kingston’s side are going to make the next push as a championship-winning team then they really need to be displaying a bit of steel all year round.

Let’s see if old Michel will have been right on this score. It also appears that he has foreseen an article in The Echo in the last quarter of 2022 where various writers call for the introduction of more ball-winners in the forward line. It’s hard to see why that one is being predicted.

Around the same time as that article goes to print he has prophesised that the new Premier Senior Hurling Champions will have come up short in their bid for Munster glory. Given that Newtownshandrum remain the only Cork club to have won provincial honours since the 1980’s it seems another huge call.

POTENTIAL

Nostradamus also has predicted that there will considerable rumours regarding whether a certain minor hurler sticks with the hurling or has his head turned by the lure of professional rugby. Given that we are talking about a 17-year-old there is ample time for that one to play out before a final call is made one way or the other.

Speaking of making a call, our French friend has made the bold prediction that St Finbarr’s dual star Brian Hayes will throw his lot in with the Cork footballers for the forthcoming campaign, rather than with the hurlers.

Brian Hayes of St Finbarr's in action against Joe Grimes of Clonakilty. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Although we suspect that he may have noticed that this year’s U20 football captain is listed in UCC’s Sigerson Cup squad rather than their Fitzgibbon Cup panel, and is therefore basing his prediction upon this piece of information.

It turns out that Nostradmus is more of a hurling man than a football one, but he did make the startling prediction that he could foresee a prominent Cork footballer suffering a serious hamstring or cruciate ligament injury. The number of these types of injuries suffered by Cork footballers in the past decade remains quite alarming, and serious questions have to be asked with regards what is going on at the strength and conditioning level.

Losing a few players to injuries is part and parcel of high-end sport, but to lose so many, so regularly, surely suggests that mistakes are being made. The fact that about one-third of Cork’s victorious 2019 minor winning team are currently sidelined with knee injuries is a case in point. Cork football will not get back to the top table until these issues are resolved.

Nostradmus also had news with regards our dear neighbours, both to the west and to the north.

Over in Kerry, he stated that he could foresee a bunch of animals attacking their manager after a high-profile defeat, but it is difficult to guess what is meant by that one.

And up in Limerick, he made the revelation that team sponsor JP McManus promised to fund trips into space for the entire Limerick squad should they succeed in winning a third All-Ireland title in a row in August! Alas, there was no sign of a prediction of the fall of a hurling empire, in this year at least.

He did finally say that he could see at least one Cork captain lifting an All-Ireland trophy in 2022. Given that three All-Ireland’s were won in 2021, even if one of them was technically a 2020 title, then surely we can expect that he might be right on there being at least one this time around.

Now, where are those lotto numbers he gave us?