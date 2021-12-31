Kinsale golfer John Murphy ready to drive on again in 2022

IT was a whirlwind 2021 for John Murphy.

The 23-year-old from Kinsale started the year as an amateur, finishing out his final college year, and ended it as a tour professional having banked over €125,000 in prize money.

In between, there was a Walker Cup appearance, a top 10 at the Dunhill Cup in St Andrew’s, and a top-three finish on the Challenge Tour that secured his card for next season.

Since turning pro in June, he played a challenging schedule of 13 events, in nine countries. He made the cut in 10 of them.

It was a dream start for his rookie season and Murphy was happy to get the break when the season concluded at the end of October.

Murphy was quoted as saying he had plenty of work to do in the off-season, but the first thing on the agenda was a break and the Kinsale man headed back to Florida for a few weeks. It wasn’t all downtime as he combined the break with keeping on top of his swing.

“It was a bit of both, I had identified a few things that I needed to work on. It wasn’t complete relaxation, but it had a nice bit of time to myself where I didn’t have to worry about anything or be anywhere at certain times. It was nice to be able to relax and get a bit of work done.”

“It was important to get to the point where I was focused on practice and wanted to practice again. I put in a few good weeks and look forward to getting another few in before the season starts.”

One of the courses he played in Florida was Seminole, the course which hosted the Walker Cup back in May where Murphy led the GB&I challenge. While a win was just beyond the team, Murphy and Mark Power were the stars for GB&I and drew a large following from the crowd over the two days of competition. Murphy had previously said he really enjoyed the challenge of the oceanside course, and it was great to get back to play it again.

“Seminole is never too friendly, it can often get the better of you, but it was cool to get back there and recall such a great week; remembering where I played shots from and even where I putted off the green from eight feet.”

Now that the Christmas break is over, Murphy is again focused on the job. Last week the Challenge Tour published their schedule and it’s the biggest schedule ever, moving from Africa to Europe and on to China before the finale in Mallorca.

The tour gets underway in early February with a total of 30 events, but with just the top 20 getting a full DP World Tour cards, the pressure will be on Murphy to hit the ground running, but he has his plans in place, starting shortly.

TARGET

“I’m planning to go to Portugal in January to start sharpening up and get ready for the season. I’ll get a couple of weeks practice in along with a pro-am to get ready for the Tour starting in February.”

On the commercial side, Murphy also picked up a few sponsors to help keep the show on the road. Justin Galvin from Finbarr Galvin Seat was one of the first sponsors, as were Arachas Insurance and Titleist & Footjoy.

John Murphy received his Seat Leon from Justin Galvin at Finbarr Galvin Seat in Bandon. Picture: Niall O'Shea

More recently Cathal Sullivan from Sullivan Golf Travel came on board as another Team Murphy sponsor along with Martinsen Meyer and Team Ireland in 2022. With 30 events and over a dozen countries on the schedule this year, sponsors are essential to help fund the travel and associated costs for a tour professional.

Murphy has stuck with his trusted team. Ian Stafford was John’s first coach when he began playing golf and he remains a core part of the team. Murphy has also worked with Paul Kiely for many years and he’s working with Peter O’Keeffe in the S&C side.

He has added a few new members to the team to support him as a tour golfer. Fergus Wallace is his sports psychologist and Emma O’Driscoll, from JMC Sport, is his manager.

One other new member of Team Murphy is Shane O’Connell. O’Connell is no stranger to Murphy; the pair grew up together and played golf together for many years. O’Connell caddied for Murphy last season and he’s back on the bag for 2022 and the pair will travel through Africa, Europe, the US, and Asia in the quest to build another good season.

“Shane would have caddied for me in Senior Cup and many club events.

We’re both similar in that we’re both pretty easy going so it works really well for us. I think the only time I was ever cross with him was when he got picked to be captain for the sixth class hurling blitz and I didn’t.”

Murphy and O’Connell have a good rapport when it comes to work, and they know what’s needed to get into shape for each tournament.

“The early days of the week are the most important for us. I really need to adapt to courses week after week. I’d play three 18-hole practice rounds to get to know the course and the way it’s playing.

“The early days of the week are important for the both of us to get to know the course before we tee off on Thursday.”