Cork striker Adam Idah racially abused online after Norwich defeat

CORK striker and Ireland international Adam Idah was racially abused on social media after Norwich’s defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The 20-year-old former College Corinthians player posted images on his Instagram account of racist abuse he received following the game, with the abuser posting monkey images, which Idah then reposted to highlight the disgusting abuse.

The vile posts are the latest to be aimed at players via social media.

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka and Norwich City's Adam Idah battle for the ball. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Irish defender Cyrus Christie has previously said he has no faith in the "useless" support offered by social media companies over racist abuse.

"Trolls think they can get away with it, they hide behind profiles," said Christie. "I have had so many cases on there, the racism and stuff, it is just mad, but when you speak to them, they are like 'oh well.'"

Those who abuse anybody racially are minus humans in my eyes. Adam Idah is a young man trying to make a career for himself & is going through a dip in form. His class as a player will come through eventually. The cretins who behave like this have no higher level to offer society https://t.co/ROWWCFh7MR — Stephen Finn (@FutsalFinn) December 28, 2021

On the pitch, Palace were missing their manager and two most influential players, but Crystal Palace were still too strong for a Norwich side who look doomed to drop back to the Championship.

A positive Covid-19 test last week saw Eagles boss Patrick Vieira missing on the touchline for the second game in a row and Palace had several others unavailable including Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher, but three first-half goals earned them more success at Selhurst Park.

Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring from the penalty spot after eight minutes before Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jeffrey Schlupp made the most of their starts to find the net during the opening 45, with a fourth victory of the campaign at home enough to move Palace up to ninth.

Palace had lost 3-0 at Tottenham on St Stephen’s Day and saw Zaha sent off to leave them further depleted for the visit of Norwich but Roberts and co were able to give Vieira something to smile about at home. The club confirmed the positive coronavirus result for the former Arsenal captain on St Stephen’s Day and with West Ham set to visit on Saturday, the Eagles could again be without their manager.

Idah started up front in the absence of Pukki but failed to trouble the Palace goal, though he did have a a glancing header deflected wide.