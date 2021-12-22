Omicron looking like a tough opponent for all GAA clubs and teams

FOR some reason, I can’t escape the feeling of foreboding.

On Friday night, when Nemo’s Michael Martin descended those steps one more time, to announce the latest fettering arrangements, I was a somewhat surprised when he stated, that they were to remain in place until the end of January.

Not alone that, but when others came on, to trump the Taoiseach’s card, some did so by announcing, that further restrictions could follow shortly after the Lapland One returns to base.

So, to keep it simple, do they know some thing that the rest of us don’t?

Is there an Omicron Tsunami on its way?

Even Boris, the bainisteoir across the pond appears to be in cautious mode, not a good sign!!.

On Saturday last, all the scheduled premier league games bar one fell victim.

This time last year, in the oval ball champions cup, 20 of the 24 pool fixtures were completed, this year it’s 16 from 24.

As you will be aware, there was quite a number of provincial GAA club championship games together with the 2020 senior club camogie final down for decision last weekend and all of them went ahead.

I am tempted to ask, has the Omicron kid given GAA players a pass?

During this week, many of the suits charged with guiding professional sports have earned their remuneration packages, in endeavouring to put alternate strategies in place, so that competitions are completed.

I would imagine that senior GAA officials are also keeping a watching brief.

Courcey Rovers Sean Twomey scores a goal ijn the first minute against Mungret St. Pauls in the AIB Munster Club Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Final, played in TUS Gaelic Grounds Limerick on Saturday afternoon.

The schedule for the month of January from a Cork clubs point of view is the playing of the provincial hurling hurling finals, Courcey Rovers V Kilmoyley and Ballygibblin V Skeheenaranky on Sunday January 9th and the senior club football final, St Finbarr’s V Austin Stacks on January 16th. The Cork hurlers will not be participating in the Munster League, but the footballers have McGrath Cup fixtures V Clare on January 6th and against Waterford 5 days later.

A question for all provincial club officers, what happens if a team can’t fulfil is January fixtures as a consequence of Covid issues?

Cruel and all as it may sound, and taking into account that there is very little wriggle room, conceding the fixture may be the only alternative. Please God, it won’t come to that.

Sometime when you are trying to make a point, you will resort to statistical happenings, if they are favourable!!

Can we equate Cork’s provincial football standings with the performance of its county champions in the Munster competitions.

Of late, dismal is a word that comes to mind and I am afraid, that last week’s outcomes were no great improvement.

When Gneevgullia defeated Boherbue 3-14, to 0-09 in last Saturday’s Munster Junior Semi Final, yours truly made the point that it was the Kingdom’s 25th graded team against Cork's 53rd team.

Let’s put it like this, the comment didn’t meet universal approval, particularly on the green and gold side of the border.

Twenty four hours later, Newmarket went under to Corofin from Co Clare by 6 points.

Yes, the sending off, of Darren O’Keeffe midway through the second half was a blow for the North Cork team, not withstanding that, most observers were of the opinion, that the Clare side were most deserving winners.

I thought it prudent to refrain from pointing out that it was a contest between the Banner County’s 14th graded team and the 25th graded side from this county.

What do you think?

However, St Finbarr’s flew the red flag with some style and panache and despite having a ten point margin reduced to four by a committed Éire Óg Ennis side with a dozen minutes remaining, they finished with a positive showing to qualify for their first final since 1986.

On that occasion, they defeated Kilrossanty from Waterford 0-11 to 0-05, to record their 4th and last provincial success.

Incidentally in that year’ semi final, St Finbarr’s recorded an 11 point to 5 victory over Austin Stacks.

The happenings of 36 years ago will have no bearing when the Barr’s and Stacks go head to head on January 16th.

What may be lurking in some of the Togher based head space though, over the next few weeks is their 2018 meeting with Dr Crokes when they lost by 21 points.

That for another day.

Last Sunday, 12 minutes after the throw in, St Finbarr’s won a free about 25 metres out on the right about, the usual scenario involves Steven Sherlock readying himself to kick it over the bar.

He departed from the script, on spotting Conor McCrickard moving towards the goal.

The pass was inch perfect, the finish despite the absence of defenders just added to to the Down man’s story.

He is a 22 year old placement student at the Stryker facility in Cork and it’s possible that were it not for a camogie player, he may not have 3-10 to his name in the famed Barr’s geansai.

Up to this season, he played for Laoitrim a small club in his native county. When he found himself heading south, he got some advice from a fellow county athlete Sorcha McCartain who played camogie for Down.

A year or so previously, Down lady spent a period of time in the southern capital and joined St Finbarr’s camogie club. Her positive impressions of her time with the blues, convinced the Conor to do likewise. He choose well.

For those of you who are interested in the DNA of individuals, Sorcha is a daughter of Greg McCartain who won All-Ireland with Down in 1994, he also won an All Star that year.

Now, you know.

It probably has to do with the home straight phenomenon, but a significant part of wishing those of you who visit this corner, all the best at this time, is being afforded the privilege of being allowed to do it.

Have a good one!!