Valley Rovers LGFA: Great to be a senior football club in 2022

2021 Cork LGFA intermediate county champions Valley Rovers are the newest members of the senior grade and anxious to make their presence felt this coming year.

The Brinny-based club won the 2020 junior A title and were expected to challenge but not necessarily win the intermediate county the following year. Yet, that is exactly what Denis Kiely and his management team’s talented panel of players achieved.

Rovers overcame Donoughmore but lost to Glanmire in the groups stages of this season’s IFC. Building momentum from the earlier rounds, Valley Rovers engaged in two terrific battles with Araglen Desmonds Buí in the county semi-finals.

A 1-10 to 1-10 draw after extra-time meant a replay was necessary which Rovers edged by a goal, 2-10 to 1-10 to make it through to the intermediate county decider. Both of those Araglen matches stood to the Brinny club however, and showed Valley’s management and players that they belonged at intermediate level.

“We learned a lot about our team in the county semi-finals,” Valley Rovers manager Denis Kiely admitted.

“It was an away game in the (drawn) semi-final and we were 5 points down at the first water-break with our backs against the wall.

Pictured at the Clonakilty food company Cork LGFA Intermediate County football final at Brinny was Glanmires Ellen Twomey holding off the tackle of Valley Rovers Sarah O'Dwyer. Picture Denis Boyle

"Araglen is a very good team, they have good footballers and physically dominated us. We had been in a similar situation before at junior level against Dohenys, a game we had to win to stay alive, so getting out of Kiskeam with a draw that day in the drawn semi-final was huge for the girls. We earned that replay.

“That was the day Valley Rovers learned the most about themselves. To come back and earn a replay, away from home, against such a good Araglen Desmonds Buí side made us a much stronger team.”

Valley Rovers won a coin-toss for their home ground of Brinny to host their intermediate county final against Glanmire. Club captain Michelle O’Regan’s goal proved the crucial score in a 1-8 to 0-9 Valley’s triumph.

Now, O’Regan and her team mates have the sights firmly fixed on showing what they can do in Cork LGFA’s top tier.

“Since winning the county final, there is real ambition there from the younger players. We are a senior club now and they want to be a part of that. They want to play senior for Valley Rovers.

"That’s great to see,” Rovers captain Michelle O’Regan commented.

“The atmosphere around the club has been brilliant since the county final. I mean, we were just gone up intermediate so there were no expectations really, no expectation to win the championship this year.

"To get to the final and experience the build-up the week before was huge for everyone associated with the club.

“It is great to be a senior club now and the reaction of all the younger supporters when we came back to the village to celebrate this year’s county final victory was special.

"All the young boys and girls were just delighted to get their picture taken with the cup and the Valley Rovers players. Even the fact the children now know all the (senior) players names is lovely.

“That is something you don’t really get to experience too often in ladies football as much as you do in men’s football.

"That’s what made it such an amazing year for everyone on the panel and why we are looking forward to playing at the senior grade.

“The thing about the Cork LGFA senior grade is we want to go up and say we did as well as we could,” Valley Rovers manager Denis Kiely added.

“Next year is going to be a real challenge for us. Senior is such a step up. Management already knows that but the girls need to know it as well. We are still very young and very raw coming into senior.

Pictured at the Clonakilty food company Cork LGFA Intermediate County football final at Brinny was Glanmires Eibhlís Dillon and Valley Rovers Cliona O'Riordan. Picture Denis Boyle

"Clonakilty and Kinsale have shown it is possible to do well up at senior but it takes time. I’d know the Kinsale coaches very well and their goal in 2021 as to get to a county semi-final because they hadn’t gotten that far before.

“There is undoubtedly one senior team that is still well ahead of all the others and that is Mourneabbey.

"That makes things even more daunting. So, there are eight or nine senior clubs and our goal would be to bring Valley’s up to one of the top five teams in the county.

"We are up senior now and it is a great place for us to be.”