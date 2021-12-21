Cork City WFC begin the new season at home to Galway on March 5th

CORK CITY WFC will begin the 2022 SSE Airtricity Women's National League season on Saturday the 5th of March when they will host Galway at Turner’s Cross.

The entire Women’s National League season will kick off on that day with 27 matches per team scheduled for the 10-team division.

The season will conclude with the EVOKE.ie FAI Women's Cup Final at Tallaght Stadium on Sunday, November 6th.

Champions Shelbourne open the League season at home to Bohemians, while last year's runners-up Peamount United host newcomers Sligo Rovers, DLR Waves take on Treaty United, Athlone Town come up against Wexford Youths, and City host Galway as mentioned.

Paul Farrell’s side's first away game of the campaign comes a week later when they will make the short trip to rivals Treaty United for the first Munster Derby of the year while their season will also end in Limerick on the 29th of October.

Speaking following the announcement of these fixtures, League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon admitted he is looking forward to the see ahead as they look to further develop the division.

"The excitement for the 2022 SSE Airtricity Women's National League season has begun following the release of the 2022 fixture list, which sees Sligo Rovers welcomed in to make it a 10-team league,” he began.

"This past season had everything...and more. Record attendances, televised games, new sponsors, greater interest than ever before, and, of course, one of the most thrilling title races in the League's history.

"I'd like to thank SSE Airtricity for their tremendous support, while we are excited to again work with EVOKE.ie on the FAI Women's Cup after a record-setting attendance at a memorable Final in Tallaght Stadium. Thanks also to Bank of Ireland and EA SPORTS.

"We are working on a number of new initiatives ahead of the season kicking off next March as we aim to continue working closely with players, coaches, administrators, volunteers, and key stakeholders to keep raising the standards on and off the pitch."

All SSE Airtricity Women's National League games will be available for FREE on LOITV, while details of live TV broadcasts will be announced in the new year following on from last year's successful partnership with TG4. All fixtures are subject to clubs meeting the licensing criteria to participate in the League.

It has also been confirmed that Treaty United will play their Women's National League games at Markets Field, while Bray Wanderers and Greystones United have agreed to a partnership for their underage women's teams.

Fixtures for the EA SPORTS Underage Women's National Leagues - at both Under-19 & Under-17 level - will follow in due course.

All Cork City’s fixtures for the 2022 SSE Airtricity Women's National League season can be found on their social media pages.