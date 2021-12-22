Castlemartyr hail the greatest year in club’s history with hurling feats

WITH Christmas week now upon us, it's time to press the pause button for a few days at least for GAA clubs across the region.

Many though will be on the road on St Stephen's Day or on the following day for the traditional Long Puck competitions.

Whilst on pitch action has halted, officers have been active preparing their respective reports for their club's Annual General Meetings.

In fact, a number of clubs in East Cork have their business done and dusted already, as the last few weeks have seen here a number of AGM's being held and there have been plenty of virtual gatherings with some significant changes taking place in a number of clubs, resulting in new chairpersons being elected.

Dungourney has a new chairman in Declan O'Callaghan.

A respected administrator and coach within the Kiltha Og Club, Declan has also been with parent club Dungourney and was duly elected to the chair.

He takes over from Orla Kelleher who had given four great years of service and had overseen considerable development within the club, with a number of significant advancements being made in terms of facilities.

Orla though is just moving sideways as she was elected as vice chairperson whilst secretary Christine Helay retains her role.

Meanwhile, Brian Padden is the new assistant secretary with Martina Leahy taking over the PRO duties from John Kenneally.

Watergrasshill manager Willie O'Leary (centre) with Diarmuid O'Riordan, coach and selector Tommy Bowe against Aghada during the Co-Op Superstores Cork PIHC relegation at Dungourney. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

On the field of play Martin Denny will again be hurling team manager, with James Leahy having a prominent coaching role.

After four successful years as chairman Jimmy O'Leary has stepped down from the hot seat in Aghada.

Newly elected PRO Vince Rohan summed up the contribution of the outgoing chairman.

"Jimmy always dealt with everyone with the utmost respect and dignity.

"He led the club with great professionalism and was faced with probably one of the most difficult circumstances ever handed to GAA chairpersons with leading his club through a pandemic.

"Along with leading the club through uncharted times, one of the highlights of Jimmy’s tenure off the pitch was the relaunch of the club lotto. He was a driving force behind the venture and we now have an average of 650 people playing our club lotto each week.

"Jimmy also provided all teams and mentors with valuable support whenever it was needed.

"Nowadays, being a GAA chairman isn’t all about progressing the playing side of the club. Jimmy was highly instrumental in the growth of the East Cork Harbour Marathon, East Cork Harbour Fitness, the rejuvenated County Board draw (Rebels Bounty), the upgrade to the club gym, the upgrade of the car park along with also being involved in the formation of the club’s culture committee."

With vice chairman Pa O'Connor and secretary Derick Whyte not going forward for re-election, there is something of a new look at the top table in Rostellan.

Anthony Connolly, who has been heavily involved in club circles for many years and has recently been chairman of the culture committee, is the new club chairperson.

Mike Kelly, Castlemartyr, receives the Man of the Match Award from Pat Horgan, Vice Chairperson

John Murphy moves from PRO to the secretary's chair, with the aforementioned Vince Rohan is also a new face.

Both Fr O'Neill's and Killeagh also confirmed new chairman in recent days. Dan O'Connor leads the very busy and progressive Fr O'Neills club, stepping up to fill the role that Michael Hegarty did so efficiently in recent years.

Well known referee and former Killeagh player Ger Scully is also in his first weeks in the chairman's role, as he follows in the considerable footsteps of the industrious Colman Motherway. In Cloyne popular club servant Ray Cusack has been honoured with the role of club president, whilst John Walsh joins the top table as treasurer, Paul Cahil is the new PRO and Jerome O'Brien is now Childrens Officer.

Castlemarytyr also held their AGM last week. No change was the order of the day as the meeting reflected on a hectic year. Secretary Donagh McCarthy summed up when describing the 2021 hurling feats as “the greatest in the club's history”. After winning both the Lower Intermediate and Intermediate ‘A’ titles, new challenges await in 2022. Seamus Lawton will again be at the helm as team boss, whilst chairman Mike Falahee will lead the continued developments off the field. After several years of trojan service to his beloved club Mick Leahy has stepped away from officership. However, Mick will retain a seat on the club committee where his knowledge of all things GAA will be invaluable.