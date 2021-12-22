Greenwood finish the year on high with a big win over Castleview in the AUL Premier A league

Castleview 2

Greenwood 6

Greenwood finished their last Premier A encounter for 2021 in style with a comprehensive 6-2 victory over Castleview at O’Sullivan Park over the weekend.

It was certainly a convincing team performance by a composed Greenwood side and were it not for some superb saves by Castleview’s keeper Ryan McCarthy, it could have been more convincing again.

Castleview did get off to a terrific start and found themselves in front after just five minutes when a super strike from a free kick by James Nagle dipped over the head of McDonnell to hand the hosts the lead.

Greenwood responded immediately when Cian O’Connor made headway down the left channel before firing over.

Greenwood were pressing hard now with Ian Manning cutting inside before forcing McCarthy to a fine save.

Manning then played it short for Montgomery who helped it on for Gareth O’Connor, but the midfielder failed to make proper contact while in a favourable position.

Then, Montgomery’s intended pass for Manning was cut out and when it broke for Montgomery, McCarthy produced a terrific block to deny the striker.

McCarthy had hardly time to dust himself down when Manning pounced to fire low towards goal, but again, McCarthy produced yet another fine block.

Greenwood's Ian Manning who grabbed two goals in his side's 6-2 victory over Castleview.

Greenwood continued to pile pressure on the View’s goal and following a corner by Stephen Daly, Montgomery’s firm header was pushed away by McCarthy.

Greenwood’s assault on the View’s rearguard was relentless and it was Manning who threatened again with a firm effort that sailed over.

Castleview were dealt a major blow when they lost the services of Daniel O’Donoghue following a straight red card and the inevitable occurred minutes later when from good work by Stephen Daly and the inability by the Castleview rear-guard to clear their lines, Montgomery was on hand to touch home from close range on 31 minutes.

Three minutes later, a lovely sweeping move which commenced when Stephen Daly found Gareth O’Connor on the inside and after exchanging neat intricate passes with Manning, O’Connor places it past a helpless McCarthy to hand Greenwood the advantage.

Castleview were finding it very difficult to settle into the game, but did have a half chance when Josh Lombard broke on the right – only to drill straight at McDonnell.

Stephen Daly made ground down the left channel before crossing for the available Ian Manning, but a timely intervention by O’Mahony when he headed out for a corner, denied the striker an opportunity.

From the resultant corner, Mark Twomey rose to power home his header near the far post – 3- 1 to Greenwood just seconds before the break.

Greenwood blazed out of the blocks as the second half took off and found themselves further in front when Ian Manning slotted into the far corner following neat build up play.

Greenwood kept their lively tempo going and after defending from a free kick, Manning beat the off-side trap and set off towards goal, but a superb block by McCarthy denied the Greenwood striker.

But, when Ryan McCarty parried from a Stephen Daly low effort, Manning was on hand to tap home to make it 5-1 on the hour.

The Castleview side that lost to Greenwood.

Castleview kept pegging away as they refused to be bowed and a terrific delivery from a free kick by James Nagle dropped for Derek Kiely who rattled the net from the edge of the box to make it 5-2 on 83 minutes.

The View were frantically chasing the game now and did come close when from Nagle’s corner, Kiely headed narrowly over.

But, after losing the services of Nagle when he was shown a red card, the task became impossible now for Castleview and it was Sean Crowe who pounced on a loose ball outside the box to steer home to make it 6-2 to Greenwood.

The final action almost sees Castleview get one back when O’Donnell was denied by McDonnell with just seconds to go.

Castleview: Ryan McCarthy, Ciaran Dennehy, Dylan Cambridge, Derek Kiely, Sean O’Mahony, James Nagle, Stephen Barrett, Adam Carroll, Brendan O’Donnell, Daniel O’Donoghue and Josh Lombard.

Subs: Ryan Cronin for Stephen Barrett (half-time), Eoin O’Donnell for Josh Lombard (60).

Greenwood: James McDonnell, David Yoannou, Cian O’Connor, Aaron Kidney, Mark Twomey, Niall Harte, Gareth O’Connor, Stephen Daly, Ian Manning, Eric Montgomery and Colm Pearson.

Subs: Sean Crowe for Stephen Daly (65), Ruairi Minihane for Niall Harte (75), Darren Long for Eric Montgomery (78), Jonathon Roche for Cian O’Connor (81), Leon Desmond for Colm Pearson (85).

Referee: Tom McCarthy.