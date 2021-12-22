Mourneabbey reign supreme in Cork for another year

MOURNEABBEY end the year atop the Cork LGFA senior club rankings but can expect a renewed challenge in 2022.

Shane Ronayne’s side regained their senior football title in style having tasted defeat to the West Cork division in their previous county final appearance.

This past year has seen the seemingly perennial champions add a seventh consecutive provincial title to their bulging trophy cabinet.

Hopes are high that Mourneabbey will go one better and secure another (club) All-Ireland in the New Year.

Next year’s Cork LGFA SFC county championship is still a long way off.

Yet, Mourneabbey’s likeliest challengers will spend the winter preparing for another crack at Cork ladies football’s most dominant senior club over the past decade.

As Shane Ronayne and his players have alluded to in numerous interviews, Mourneabbey’s success will not go on forever.

2022 may not be the year the champions are finally toppled but could well be the season their most likely challengers make another step in the right direction.

At the top of that list is Éire Óg. The Ovens club enjoyed a terrific campaign that began with maximum points from group wins over Kinsale, St. Val’s and Clonakilty.

Add in a total score of 4-40 during those three outings and it is easy to see why Éire Óg were favourites to overcome Bride Rovers in the last four. Éire Óg did that in comprehensive fashion albeit amid awful weather conditions.

Anna Ryan, Mourneabbey, Aoife Nic a Bhaird, Eire Og

Taking on Mourneabbey in the decider would be no easy task but Éire Óg arrived at Páirc Uí Chaoimh with a game plan and stuck to it. What Éire Óg lacked in guile they more than made up for in application and effort.

Yet, an over-reliance on the brilliant Eimear Scally for all their scores in a 1-11 to 1-6 defeat coupled with struggling to break down a well-organised Mourneabbey defence meant there was only ever going to be one winner.

Donal Cronin’s side will take heart from their county final and championship efforts.

Despite coming up short, losing by 5 points and staying with such experienced opponents in a county final show how far a young Éire Óg panel has come under Cronin’s stewardship.

Lisa Crowley was one of the most consistent goalkeepers in 2021 with defenders Jennifer O’Gorman and Meabh Cahalane equally effective.

Shauna Cronin and Aishling O’Connell formed an effective midfield partnership with forwards Emma and Laura Cleary improving as the season progressed. Eimear Scally was not just Éire Óg’s standout player but one of the best forwards in the 2021 SFC.

In short, the Ovens club is best positioned to challenge Mourneabbey once again next year.

Bride Rovers can also be pleased with their efforts over the past 12 months. Reaching a county semi-final following victories over Aghada and Fermoy as well as a cracking 3-7 to 3-7 draw with Inch Rovers underlined Bride’s quality.

A gutsy performance against county champions Mourneabbey helped prepare Bride for the last four where awful weather and a more clinical Éire Óg ended Rovers’ hopes of making the final.

New Cork inter-county forward Katie Quirke had one of her most consistent seasons in a Bride jersey. It was Quirke’s last minute free that earned her team a draw against Inch on an afternoon the talented forward kicked all but one point of her team’s 3-7.

Bride will look to improve on their 2021 showing with Quirke, Grace Kearney, Leah Hallihan, Grace Culloty and Ava Barry likely to feature prominently.

Kinsale qualified for their first ever senior county championship semi-finals on the back of a positive campaign. Sadhbh O’Leary was in scintillating form throughout the year and carried her club form on to the inter-county stage.

Orla Finn was her ever-reliable self in a season Faye Ahern also excelled. A group win over Clonakilty plus a terrific draw at home to St. Val’s earned Kinsale a county semi-final berth.

Mourneabbey proved too strong in the penultimate round but the experience gained by a young Kinsale panel should stand them in good stead next term.

Inch Rovers missed out on a county semi-final berth but rebounded superbly to retain their county senior B title at the expense of St. Val’s.

Ann Marie O’Connor, Noelle O’Donovan, Angela Walsh, Annie Walsh, Ciara Irwin and Sarah Harrington all played their part in another county B-winning effort.

Inch were unlucky to lose the Munster senior B final to Rathmore (Kerry) and will be eager to challenge for senior A honours in 2022.