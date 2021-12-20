Cork's boxing clubs return to Leeside with twelve All-Ireland titles

THE All-Ireland Championships in the Boy and Girl 1 and 2 categories were finally completed last weekend.

In the current sporing climate due to the restrictions of the pandemic, it was very encouraging to see Cork's clubs return to Leeside with twelve All-Ireland titles.

The Cork County Board extends its congratulations to all boxers, their clubs and coaches.

Each of these athletes can now look forward to being presented with a Jack McAuliffe gold medal at a function in the New Year.

The recent roll of All-Ireland honour included four Girl 1 titles.

Sophie Healy (Golden Gloves bC), Clare Crowley (Riverstown BC), Holly Dineen and Aisling Blake (Muskerry BC) did the business.

The Girl 2 winners were Teresa McCarthy (Brian Dillon's BC), Lauren Doherty-Crinnion (Fr Horgan's BC) Irene O Neill (Charleville BC) and Lucy Coughlan (Midleton BC).

The Boy 1 class winners were Liam Waters (Riverstown BC) and William Heaphy (Leesdie Lough BC) and the Boy 2 winners were Martin Keenan (Glen BC) and Richard Kieley (Midleton BC)).

The All-Ireland victory of Teresa McCarthy was history-making for the Brian Dillon's BC as she now has the distinction of becoming the first female boxer from that club to win a national title.

This was a great end to the year for the Brian Dillon's unit who are celebrating their 40th anniversary.

Meanwhile, on Saturday last, Dave Dunlea was presented with the Cork Ex Boxers Association (CEBA) Hall of Fame Award.

Dave, who is a long-standing member of CEBA, was an outstanding boxer with the Father Horgan's BC and a man who is widely respected by all in Cork boxing.

This award is presented in December each year, and the President of CEBA makes the selection.

This year there was a very pleasant ceremony and sequel to the presentation. In 2000, Dave Dunlea's son Damian, who was also a very accomplished boxer, won an All-Ireland title, also representing the Fr Horgan's club.

It was suggested at a CEBA meeting that it would be nice if he was presented with a Jack McAuliffe gold medal, which is an entitlement of all Cork All -Ireland winners.

It was also agreed that Dave would also make the presentation of the medal to his son.

This was arranged to take place on Saturday afternoon last at the Spartan BC in Turner's Cross.

However, following the medal presentation, the tables were then turned on him by the President of CEBA, Paddy McSweeney.

This occurred when Paddy surprisingly announced that Dave was this year's Hall of Fame winner.

In this instance, both father and son had been outwitted, and following the shock and surprise, it was an excellent occasion for celebration.

Present also was Robert O' Driscoll, a member of CEBA and the winner of the Cork referee award in 2019. Robert is a very close friend of the Dublea's, and his help was instrumental in organising the double surprise.

During the presentation, Paddy McSweeney said this was a well-deserved tribute and acknowledgement to a father and son whose entire family have given legendary service to the Fr Horgan's boxing club.

Elsewhere Donie Carroll, the boxer, balladeer and sporting ambassador domiciled in New York, is home on holiday.

Donie was hoping to attend a boxing breakfast.

However, due to the current climate, this cannot now take place.

"But during his stay he is looking forward to meeting up with an old friend of his, John O'Neill.

Singer, Musician and former boxer Donie Carroll, now domiciled in New York, receiving a presentation from Gary 'Spike' O Sullivan to mark his involvement and support of Cork boxing.

"O'Neill was the inspirational coach with the highly successful but now-defunct South Parish Boxing club.

O'Neill was honoured for his services to boxing in February 2020.

"Donie Carroll is a native of Douglas and boxed with Sunnyside and CIE boxing clubs.

"He's also a very talented songster and musician and former member of the famed Finnegan's Wake ballad group.

However, in New York, Donie is widely acclaimed for his outstanding charity work for a number of great causes.

In 2016 he was exclusively honoured by the Corkman's Association in New York for his work as a humanitarian.

Recently, Donie was appointed a vice president of the newly formed International Friends of Cork Boxing Association.

His function will be to link up with fellow Corkonians abroad and to enrol them as members of an expanding Cork boxing family.

Despite the restrictions, Donie will enjoy his holiday on Leeside prior to returning to the States.

Meanwhile, last week saw the sad passing of Denis O'Brien, the former Matt Talbott's boxer.

The late Denis won four County titles and two Munster Championships.

Ho boxed a welterweight and later at light heavy.

This week he was fondly remembered by three of his club colleagues, Derry McCarthy, Don Murray and Bernie O 'Connor. All three are still prominent members of CEBA.

They all recalled the broad smile and warm handshake of Denis O'Brien.

The sympathy of all in Cork boxing circles has been extended to the O'Brien family.