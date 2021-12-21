Covid Curfew a huge problem for National Cups

THE most recent Government Indoor restrictions will force Basketball Ireland to make time changes for the forthcoming semi-finals in Cork on January 7-9 and two weeks later the finals are scheduled for the National Basketball Arena in Dublin.

The 8pm closure of Indoor venues will throw the Singleton's SuperValu Brunell and The Address UCC Glanmire into doubt as its scheduled for Friday January 7 at 7.30pm in the Neptune Stadium.

One alternative would be to play the game at 6pm as that would ensure the game would be completed by 8pm or maybe Basketball Ireland will now start their Super League semi-finals the following day with a noon start.

Whatever they decide is not going to suit everybody but it’s the finals two weeks later that could have far bigger problems.

The Friday night is usually a big night for the IWA and yet again the 8pm cut off time will put this fixture schedule in doubt.

The Government are due to lift these restrictions on January 31 and the only other way they can avoid this situation is to switch the finals into February.

Indoor sports haven’t been treated fairly by the Government during this pandemic especially with juvenile teams side-lined longer than the majority of other sports.

When you look at 50,000 people packing the Aviva for rugby and soccer internationals it makes you wonder about the treatment that has been meted out to indoor sports.

The weekend action before the Christmas break saw Tradehouse Central Ballincollig maintain their lead in the Men’s Super League with another clinical display against Belfast Star.

Ballincollig upped the intensity when they needed to and in the end they made the northerners look a fairly moderate side.

C & S Neptune's Nil Sabata takes on DCU Saints' Alin Costache during the Mens Super League at the Neptune stadium. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Once again Andre Nation was outstanding but picking up three silly fouls in the opening half didn’t help his cause but when he is totally focused he looks a terrific player.

Ballincollig remain the only unbeaten side in the Men’s Super League and their next biggest test will come on January 3 when Tralee Warriors are in town.

The other Cork side in the Men’s Super League C&S Neptune were also in action when hosting Dublin side Bright DCU Saints.

A slow start allowed Saints to be in the mix up to the interval when they commanded a two point lead 42-40.

To be fair Neptune looked a far hungrier side in the second half and in the third quarter put this game together with a masterclass display of basketball.

It was all about the pace of Neptune and their recent American signing Richaud Gittens is lightning quick and if his fellow countryman Miles Washington can shoot in the manner he did in this game I have a good feeling that the Blackpool outfit will give the national cup a fair old rattle.

In the Women’s Super League Fr Mathew's were shocked in Dublin by Trinity Meteors 78-58 who were defeated by The Address UCC Glanmire 73 points prior to this game at the same venue.

It must be frustrating for coach Niamh Dwyer in not knowing what team will turn up for games but they need a serious improvement as the closing three months of the season are going to be a tough slog.

The Address UCC Glanmire travelled to Castleisland with seven players due to a number of injuries and had to dig deep in the second half before securing maximum points with an 89-71 points win.

Singleton's SuperValu Brunell proved too strong for IT Carlow in the Women’s Super League winning 94-68 that ensured they remain at the summit with their next home game coming up against St Mary’s Castleisland on December 29.