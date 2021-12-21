Treaty can dominate hurling for years to come

AT half-time in the Munster final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in July, the verdict in the RTÉ studio was more or less unanimous around where the title was headed that evening – Tipperary.

Henry Shefflin neatly articulated that general conviction; Tipp were ahead by ten points, but they were so on top that Shefflin couldn’t see a way back for Limerick.

“Tipp have already scored 2-16,” he said.

“All they’ll need is another ten points to make sure of the win.”

Tipp couldn’t manage that ten points after the break but even if they had, they’d have still been beaten by three points; Limerick came up with 2-17 and blew Tipp out of the water.

That half was the defining period of Limerick’s season, but it also firmly underlined the devastation they could inflict in just one half of hurling.

And they firmly exhibited that capacity just five weeks later in the All-Ireland final when nailing Cork for 3-18 in the first half.

Cork's Robbie O'Flynn is tackled by Limerick's Kyle Hayes and Darragh O'Donovan in the All Ireland SHC final at Croke park. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

To put those numbers in greater context, Limerick scored 3-16 in the 2018 All-Ireland final, while their 3-18 in August easily eclipsed the previous record set by a single team in one half of an All-Ireland final – Kilkenny’s 2-16 in their first half evisceration of Waterford in the 2008 final.

Yet the Munster final turnaround was the moment when Limerick announced they were heading towards a different level; it took them just 17 minutes to transform a 10-point half-time deficit into a five-point lead.

In truth though, that game was decided just seven minutes into the second half.

After Aaron Gillane’s shot was superbly saved by Barry Hogan, Seamus Flanagan flicked home the rebound.

Limerick already had the smell of blood in their nostrils and were intent on going for the kill early.

In temperatures of 26 degrees, Tipperary wilted as Limerick grew stronger and more dynamic, with each score like another deep laceration on Tipp’s open skin.

The fatal blow came with still over a quarter of the match remaining.

Kyle Hayes secured possession on the left wing, maybe 80 metres out, and took off towards goal, gathering speed as he careered forward with increasing menace, stepping between Brendan Maher and Dan McCormack before hopping the ball off the turf and then swatting it past Hogan.

It was a goal for the ages, but it was also a fitting tribute to Limerick’s greatness that afternoon.

They became the first Limerick team to win three Munster titles in a row since 1935.

That period had always been considered Limerick’s golden era with three All-Irelands in seven seasons.

Yet this group has now won three All-Irelands in just four years. And they already have their sights set on gobbling up even more Celtic crosses.

Limerick won their four championship matches by an aggregate margin of 39 points.

Limerick’s domination of the championship was underlined by their record haul of 12 All-Stars, which obliterated the previous record of nine.

Limerick were the absolute story of the summer but there were plenty of other interesting chapters running through the narrative of the hurling championship.

Cork’s hammering in the final did taint their season but it still shouldn’t discard from the progress made in finally breaching that All-Ireland semi-final barrier and reaching a first final in eight years.

Aaron Gillane of Limerick scores his side's first goal past Waterford goalkeeper Shaun O'Brien during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Limerick and Waterford at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

The semi-final against Kilkenny was one of the games of the year, where the tone, texture and temper of the match oscillated as wildly as a storm. There were only two goals scored but there could have been up to a dozen green flags raised.

Kilkenny looked to have all the momentum heading into extra-time, but Cork quenched that blaze and ignited into a fireball in that period.

That game, along with the Wexford-Kilkenny Leinster semi-final and the Tipp-Waterford All-Ireland quarter-final were the top three games of the championship.

Not every game combusted in that manner, but the championship was always smouldering, always possessing that capacity to spark and take off in an instant.

The margins were never as tight in so many of those games.

Wexford were denied a goal and a victory by Hawk-Eye just on full-time of normal time in the Leinster semi-final against Kilkenny; a dramatic late save from Patrick Collins prevented Clare from staging a remarkable comeback victory in the last 90 seconds of their qualifier against Cork.

There wasn’t as much Hitchcockian drama as in the brilliant 2018 championship, but there was a repeat trend of teams hunting down substantial leads; Clare-Wexford, Clare-Waterford, Galway-Waterford, Tipperary-Waterford, Limerick-Tipperary, Cork-Kilkenny.

The increase in scoring also continued to soar; in 19 championship matches, there were seven occasions when a team hit 30 or more points (white flags).

Extra-time was a factor in some of those scores but a threshold that was rarely breached in the past is now a regular occurrence.

There were a number of other interesting subplots; Dublin’s impressive win against Galway was the first real shock of the summer, but Galway failed to win a championship match for the first time in 30 years; Liam Sheedy and Brendan Maher walked away after Tipp lost to Waterford; Joe Canning surpassed Henry Shefflin’s all-time scoring record against Waterford before retiring a few days later.

Waterford had three epic wins in 14 days against Laois, Galway and Tipp but trying to sustain that energy and momentum was impossible with a fourth game in 21 days, especially when the opposition was Limerick in an All-Ireland semi-final.

Waterford were rolled over by Limerick that afternoon, but they were just one of three teams mown down by the machine.