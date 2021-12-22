Sara Cahill's hat-trick keeps Midleton at summit of the CWSSL U12 division two league

Midleton 4

Springfield Ramblers B 1

SARA CAHILL'S hat-trick gave Midleton a comfortable 4-1 win over Springfield Ramblers B in the GE Healthcare CWSSL U12 Division 2 encounter at Knockgriffin Park last weekend and as a result Midleton remain at the summit of the table, four points ahead of their nearest rivals Ringmahon.

The home side almost opened their account within the first minute when Anna Byrne’s cross was eventually met by Sophie Shanahan who put her effort wide of the posts from close range, and within a minute the home side had another chance on goal only for Springfield keeper Lily Barry denying Sara Cahill as the home side applied early pressure.

The first goal came moments later in the 4th minute when the ball fell to Anna Byrne from a corner who turned past her marker in the area and slotted the ball home from 8 yards.

Springfield attempted to get back into the game, Midleton keeper Kate Byrne doing well to gather the ball just inside the area from an advancing Lily Baumann, but it was all Midleton with Sara Cahill hitting the post and Springfield keeper Lily Barry making a string of excellent blocks keeping her team well and truly in the game and frustrating the Midleton forwards.

Almost out of the blue and against the run of play at that stage, Springfield equalised in the 19th minute courtesy of Lily Baumann whose effort from inside the area went past Byrne, but the visitors joy was short lived as within a minute Midleton regained the lead when Cahill found the back of the net from 12 yards as the home side went in at the break 2-1 up.

Midleton who defeated Springfield Ramblers B in the GE Healthcare CWSSL U12 Div 2 match at Knockgriffin Park recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Midleton continued to press from the restart, Lily Barry again denying Sara Cahill twice as the home side took several corner kicks looking to increase their lead as Springfield were held back in their own half and doing well in soaking up the pressure from the home side.

By the 39th minute Cahill found the net for the second time as the home side were looking particularly comfortable and continued to apply pressure on Springfield who managed to break away on a counter attack on couple of occasions but were pushed back by a stern Midleton back line.

The home side made it 4-1 in the 54th minute with Cahill scoring her third of the day when she weaved past a defender and shot towards goal from inside the area, her effort coming off the far post and over the line.

Midleton’s Ellody Devery had an attempt which was well saved by the Springfield keeper, but despite the score line, Springfield attempted to come back into the game with Baumann’s long run down the wing resulting in her effort going wide of the post.

In the end a comfortable win for Midleton who have put some distance between them and the chasing pack in the table.

Midleton: Kate Byrne, Fia Devoy, Grainne Linehan, Beth Hennessy, Sophie Shanahan, Nessa Cronin, Ellody Devery, Sofia Rice, Anna Byrne, Sarah Cahill, Roksana Jadach, Ruby O’Connell, Lily Walsh, Madalyn O’Halloran, Thea Mulroy, Mia Reynolds, Leah Fitzgerald, Nora O’Leary Hayes.

Springfield Ramblers B: Lily Barry, Hazel O’Sullivan, Faye Creey, Sophie O’Neill, Libby Meade, Emily O’Connell, Zoe Prince, Lily Baumann, Katie Geasley, Ayse Kurt, Clodagh McCall, Alison Brennan, Lucy Burke, Nessa Leahy, Lucy Walsh.

Referee: Alan O’Connell