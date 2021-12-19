Singleton's SuperValu Brunell have too much power and talent for IT Carlow as they win in style

Singleton's SuperValu Brunell 94

IT Carlow 68

Singleton's SuperValu Brunell kept their impressive run going in the Women’s Super League courtesy of a comfortable win over IT Carlow at the Parochial Hall, Gurranabraher, on Sunday afternoon.

The Carlow side travelled to Cork with six players due to illness and injuries restricting their full complement of players and although shooting the ball exceptionally well at times they never looked likely to upset the league leaders.

There is little doubt Brunell have a useful squad but assistant coach Malcolm Thompson believes they will need to improve further in the coming months.

“Of course we are happy with the way the girls have performed in the opening months of the season but I think we need to improve further with some important games on the horizon,” said Malcolm Thompson.

In this game Brunell allowed their opponents far too many clear looks and Thompson is adamant there can be no repeat of that against the elite sides.

Kwanza Murray, Brunell, Alyssa Marie Velles, IT Carlow

“I think today when the girls saw six players from Carlow warming up they switched off a bit but look its all about getting our defence right when we need to and as a coaching staff we are aware it needs to improve,” added Thompson.

Brunell got off to a good start and after consecutive baskets a Simone O’Shea three pointer gave them a seven point lead in the second minute.

IT Carlow were struggling at both ends of the court but they did manage to two unanswered baskets in the fifth minute.

As the quarter matured it was obvious Brunell were playing at a different level as the lead was extended to 21 points in the ninth minute.

In fairness the Carlow side continued to battle hard and but Brunell looked to be in control at the end of quarter when leading 30-14.

On the restart Brunell looked scrappy in defence as they resorted to a zone and that allowed their Carlow opponents have clear looks with coach Timmy O’Halloran deciding a time out was needed.

Mia Finnegan, Brunell, Megan Dunne, IT Carlow.

The biggest problem for Brunell in this period was their poor defending and although scoring at will they have problems when it comes to shutting down good shooters on opposing teams.

There is little doubt you have got to use various rotation but when three players are coming in it seems to break their rhythm.

In the closing minutes Brunell looked all at sea and with Carlow shooting for fun they reduced the deficit to 11 points at the break 48-37.

Whatever coach O’Halloran said to his team at the break worked the oracle as they responded in style on the restart and with their defence back on full throttle they increased their lead to 30 points entering the fourth quarter.

Coming down the stretch it was a case of going through the motions for Brunell as IT Carlow never looked likely to upset them.

Scorers for Singleton's SuperValu Brunell: K Murray 18, S Ryan 16, E Thornton 14, K Walsh 14.

IT Carlow: L LaPlant 32, A Velles 13, M Dunne 9.

Singleton's SuperValu Brunell: M Finnegan, S Ryan, L Homan, A Braham, K Sexton, E Thornton, S O’Shea, A Macheta, K Murray, K Walsh, L Crean-Hickey, S O’Reilly.

IT Carlow: L LaPlant, H Dunne, M Dunne, S Whelan, L Coogan, M Hulgraine, A Coogan, A Velles, M Ryan, N Mc Guire.

Referees: J Dooley (Portlaoise), L Aherne (Limerick).