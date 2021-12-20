Mon, 20 Dec, 2021 - 09:44

Barrs manager Paul O'Keeffe thrilled to see his team reach a Munster final decider against Austin Stacks

St Finbarrs Steven Sherlock shoots from Eire Og's (Ennis) Manus Doherty during the AIB Munster SFC semi -final at Pairc Ui Rinn. . Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mark Woods

ST FINBARR’S manager Paul O’Keeffe was delighted with the way his players coped with the unique challenges posed by provincial club football.

“We knew it was going to be a serious test because Munster club is a different level,” he said.

“The standard is higher and you’re playing a team that’s already won their own county championship and travelled with ambition.

“The tempo goes up. The hits and tackles get a bit harder, but the boys are well able for that.

“It has taken us to a different level, which is great.” The Cork champions led by 2-7 to 0-4 at the interval.

“I thought our first-half was the best we’ve produced all year.

“We did everything we wanted to do, scored two goals, our tackle count was huge and everything went to plan.

“And then we did our usual knack in the third quarter, fell asleep a bit and lost that spell 0-6 to 0-2.

“Yet, we knew Eire Og were always going to come with something, but we got to grips with it again and managed to get over the line.

“The two goals did the damage, especially as they hadn’t conceded a goal all year, so psychologically it was huge because you could see by their body language that they hurt.

“We’re delighted to be in a Munster club final. It’s huge.” 

The players responded brilliantly to the loss for 10 minutes of their captain Ian Maguire, one of four players black-carded.

St Finbarrs Alan O'Connor breaks from from Eire Og's (Ennis) Philip Talty during the AIB Munster SFC semi -final at Pairc Ui Rinn. . Picture: Eddie O'Hare
It came after 18 minutes with a goal separating the teams, but the 14-men got a grip on proceedings.

“There is a lot of experience in the camp in terms of how to run a game on the pitch and that showed, when Mags was off.

“We did well and managed to control the game, which is something we spoke about before the game, as well. There are a lot of leaders out there.” 

The eight-point triumph also help the players rebound from their chastening 2018 experience in Munster.

“This has helped put it to right a small bit. We showed up today and got a good performance, so you’d have to be happy with that.

“There is a massive panel there and that’s the benefit of it because you can bring fellows on.

“The five we brought on today were probably different to the guys we brought on in the county final.

“And that creates a certain level of happiness in the camp, too, because fellows know that if they’re training hard and playing well they will get an opportunity.

“I don’t know many players we’ve used this year, but it must be up in the high 20s,” O’Keeffe concluded.

