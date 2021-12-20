Kiely’s goal seals Killumney's victory in Saxone Cup quarter final over Glenthorn Celtic

Killumney Utd 1

Glenthorn Celtic B 0

A single goal separated the two sides as Killumney qualified for the Saxone Cup semi-final following their narrow 1-0 victory over Glenthorn Celtic B at the Farm on Saturday

This victory now means that they can join Greenmount Rangers, Blackstone Rovers and Parkview Celtic in the hat for the semi-final draw which will be announced in the near future.

Killumney applied the early pressure and it was David McSweeney who took advantage of a careless pass before setting off towards goal, but instead of pulling the trigger he went for a pass across the box which failed to materialise.

At the other end, Colm Forde found space before forcing Michael Kelleher to a near-post save.

A nice move developed on the right which finally ended at the feet of Dylan Kirstein who was denied by a fine block from Tomas McGrath and when it came to him again, he blazed over from 20 yards.

What a chance followed for Glenthorn after that when Liam Coughlan got away on the left, but after finding the unmarked Robbie Coade near the far post, the winger somehow failed to convert what was a glorious opportunity.

Glenthorn were to pay the price for this miss as Killumney took the lead minutes later when Luke Dennehy found Danny Kiely available to slot into the corner and hand his side the advantage on 11 minutes.

A response from Glenthorn saw Liam Coughlan firing narrowly wide from an acute angle before Colm Forde turned to fire over from 25 yards out.

Then, just before the break, a through ball from Dornan was destined for Coughlan – only to see an alert Michael Kelleher coming to his side’s rescue to make an important intervention in the nick of time.

Killunney United's captain David McCarthy (right) with Glenthorn Celtic B's Robbie Coade, accompanied by referee Billy Noonan.

The second half commenced with Glenthorn producing some neat build up play before Robbie Coade fired over from 20.

Then, Colm Forde turned smartly before seeing his effort ricochet off Michael Kelleher for a corner.

And from a cross, Colm Forde rose but failed to get force on his header as John Lynch collects with ease.

But, what a close call for Glenthorn arrived soon afterwards when Alan O’Flynn set Luke Dennehy up near goal, but the midfielder dragged his effort with the goal gaping.

Then, from a corner, Robbie Stout punched clear and from his clearance, David McSweeney pounced to crack an effort over.

Killumney were having the lion’s share now and from Jamie Manahan‘s free kick Jason McSweeney should have done better then head over while unattended.

Glenthorn were under pressured at this stage and when David McSweeney skipped past three tackles, he struck the side-netting with his effort.

Another Killumney chance followed when Jason McSweeney found David O’Callaghan available, but he rifled straight at Robbie Stout.

Glenthorn weathered that storm and came into their own once again when Anthony Kiniry fired a great ball across goal – only to see James Leahy just failing to get a touch in front of goal.

But, a quick break from Killumney saw Luke Dennehy setup Alan O’Flynn with an opportunity, but he skewed disappointingly wide near goal.

With the clock ticking now, Glenthorn had to go for it and came so close when from Robbie Coade’s accurate cross; James Leahy fires a screaming low effort that whistled agonisingly past the far upright with John Lynch beaten.

This was followed by a headed clearance off the line by Killumney’s David O’Callaghan following further pressure from Glenthorn in their efforts to chase the equaliser.

Glenthorn continued to press and were forced to go for a more direct approach, but Killumney, noticing this ploy shaped up to put more bodies behind the ball in an effort to hold what they had.

They did this successfully and in fact could have had a second in the dying seconds when Jason McSweeney found himself on a one on one situation with Robbie Stout, but was foiled by the Glenthorn keeper after he produced a top drawer block.

It mattered little anyway as soon afterwards, referee Billy Noonan brought an end to proceedings.

Killumney Utd: John Lynch, Michael Kelleher, Evan Hogan, David McCarthy, David O’Callaghan, David McSweeney, Luke Dennehy, Alan O’Flynn, Jason McSweeney, Danny Kiely and Dylan Kirstein.

Subs: Jamie Manahan for Dylan Kirstein (53), Dalian Roche for Danny Kiely (60), Kevin O’Crualaoi for Alan O’Flynn (70).

Glenthorn Celtic B: Robbie Stout, Dommy Kelly, Niall Martin, Jason Higgins, Tomas McGrath, Niall Greaney, Robbie Coade, Noel Dornan, James Leahy, Colm Forde and Liam Coughlan.

Subs: Anthony Kiniry for Noel Dornan (63).

Referee: Billy Noonan.