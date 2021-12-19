UCC Glanmire dig deep to beat St Mary's in the women's SuperLeague

St Mary’s Castleisland 71

UCC Glanmire 89

THE Address UCC Glanmire were made battle hard before securing maximum points in the Women’s Super League at the Castleisland Community Complex on Saturday night.

In a rip-roaring first half the Kerry side gave as good as they got but with Glanmire having only seven fit players available it was always going to be a tough test according to coach Mark Scannell.

“We have had an unbelievable amount of injuries as in the days leading up to the game we lost Louise Scannell and Miriam Loughery and they were two huge absentees in this game,” said Mark Scannell.

Looking back on the first half of the season coach Scannell is relatively happy that his side are still very much among the top sides in the league.

“If we have a fully fit side I would like to think we have the ammunition to mix it with the best but so far luck hasn’t been on our side but on the other side of the coin I have an outstanding group of girls and that’s half the battle for any coach,” added Scannell.

Right from tip off both sides shot the ball exceptionally well and with Lorraine Scanlon finding her shooting range early the sides were on parity midway through the quarter.

The Cork side finished the quarter stronger and Kerry born Aine McKenna the Glanmire captain showed her class that ensured her side led 24-19.

Backed by their home fans St Mary’s produced some outstanding basketball in the second quarter and three unanswered baskets ensured they led in the 16th minute.

The closing minutes to the interval were frantic but with the officials blowing a total of 47 fouls over the four quarters there was no flow to the game with Glanmire leading 46-45 at the interval.

In the third quarter the class of the Glanmire American Carrie Shepherd resurfaced as she broke the hearts of the her opponents with some clinical shooting outside the arc that increased their lead to eight points heading into the fourth quarter.

When the going got tough the tough got going as Glanmire dominated the last quarter and with their second American Jaclyn Duran and Claire Melia showing their class as they saw off the brave St Mary’s challenge.

Scorers for St Mary’s Castleisland: L Scanlon 16, E Sherwood 11, D Geaney 10.

The Address UCC Glanmire: C Shepherd 29, A McKenna 25, C Melia 12.

St Mary’s Castleisland: C O’Mahony, P McCarthy, E Sherwood, N Ni Conchuir, D Geaney, L Barry, R Ryan, D Dunlea, L Scanlon, R O’Shea.

The Address UCC Glanmire: A McKenna , L A Wilkinson, C Grace, L Scannell, M Furlong, J Duran, A Dooley, C Shepherd.

Referees: A Wickham (Dublin), S O’Shaughnessy (Tipperary).