Ladies football: Glanmire delight as they win Minor A county title

Glanmire 2-19

Aghada 3-7

Glanmire's remarkable run in the Cork Ladies Senior A minor football championship continued on Saturday.

They have now won four titles in a row at this level, becoming only the second club to do so – Mourneabbey being the other some time ago.

It is a huge credit to the club for all the hard work they have put in over a number of years now at underage level and the future is certainly bright for the club at adult level.

This particular squad of players has now won county titles at U12, 14, 16 and minor levels, completing a clean sweep over the years.

Aghada, who are far from a bad side, must be fed up with the sight of Glanmire as they have lost all those four finals to them, but on the flip side, they also deserve credit for their consistency over that time.

This was far from a one-sided affair and the winners were made to work hard for their win. They had a number of outstanding performers, with captain Orlaith Roche leading by example, until she went off injured.

The injury happened as she got her side's vital second goal, at a time when Aghada were putting serious pressure on Glanmire.

Alongside her in the full-forward line were Aishling McAllen and Lucy Greene and they too can be very happy with their display.

Greene was named at full-forward but she had a roving role and was popping up all over the pitch, making her difficult to mark.

Behind these three the likes of Gaby Cashman and Evie Twomey were also in top form.

Aghada certainly can't be faulted for their efforts with the likes of Maeve McGrath, Caitlin Horgan, Kaitlin Smith, Sally McAllister, and Brianna Smith the pick of their side.

Horgan got the first score of the afternoon for Aghada but Glanmire responded with four unanswered white flags, two apiece from Roche and Leahy, to lead by 0-4 to 0-1 at the water break.

Glanmire captain Orlaith Roche with the cup after her side won the Cork Ladies Minor A football championship final. Picture courtesy of Michael O'Sullivan

McAllen got Aghada's second point, but again Glanmire hit back in style, with Caoimhe O'Sullivan hitting two to help them into a 0-8 to 0-2 lead.

With 24 minutes gone came their first goal, when Rachel Leahy raised a green flag.

Credit to Aghada they never gave up with McRae, Kaitlin, and Brianna Smith all scoring to see Glanmire lead 1-10 to 0-5 at half-time.

Roche and Greene increased their lead before Aghada were back in contention when Leahy scored a magnificent goal, to make it 1-6 to 1-12.

Just before the second-half water break, the game was turned on its head.

McRae was fouled and Cooper coolly slotted home the resultant penalty. From the restart they regained possession and this time Brianna Smith found the back of the net to put only a point between them at the water break, 3-6 to 1-13.

But on the restart, Glanmire showed their class with two from McAllen and one from Roche stretching their lead again.

Brianna Smith replied to put only a goal between them. With 50 minutes gone Aghada's hopes of a comeback were dealt a blow when Roche scored Glanmire's second goal to put them well in control.

They added three late points as they ran out deserving winners in a game that was worthy of a final, with both sides playing their part in ensuring it was.

Scorers for Glanmire: O Roche 1-8, A McAllen 1-4 (1f), C O'Sullivan, L Greene, A Fitzgerald 0-2 each, M Sheehan 0-1.

Aghada: B Smith 1-3, R Leahy, A Cooper (pen) 1-0 each, C Horgan, M McRae, M McGrath (f), K Smith 0-1 each.

GLANMIRE: C Byrne; K Graham, A McNamara, C O'Mahony; C Galvin, G Cashman, A Fitzgerald; E Twomey, C O'Donovan; C O'Sullivan, O McAllen, K Sheehan; A McAllen, L Greene, O Roche.

Subs: T Elliot for C O'Mahony (ht), M Sheehan for C O'Sullivan (45), C Richmond for O Roche (50 inj), L Sheppard for K Graham (55).

AGHADA: N O'Connor; C McInns, S McAllister, A Lee; M Moran, A Cooper, M Collins; K Smith, M McGrath; M McRae, B Smith, C Horgan; R Leahy, C Ryan, E Lewin.

Subs: R Warne for C Ryan, I Colbert for M McRae, S Whyte for C Horgan (all 50m), S O'Connor for B Smith, H O'Sullivan for M Moran (55).

Referee: Diarmuid Kirwan, Éire Óg.