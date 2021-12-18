Sharper Gneeveguilla dash Boherbue's hopes of progressing to Munster JAFC semi final

Gneeveguilla 3-14

Boherbue 0-9

CORK champions Boherbue were forced to bow to a slicker Gneeveguilla outfit in the AIB Munster JAFC semi final at Mallow.

Given Gneeveguilla’s industry all through the hour, their dominance was truly rewarded with an impressive performance on netting three second half goals.

At times, Boherbue enjoyed possession but lacked the creative edge to translate opportunities into scores, that contrasted to their neighbours forays in opposition territory gaining a tangible reward.

Indeed the cuteness of the Kerry champions to craft goals at defining times during the third quarter paved rich dividends. And a frustrating afternoon for Boherbue wasn’t helped on finishing the game with 13 players though the numerical unbalance wasn’t an impact to a sporting contest.

Gneeveguilla's Sean O'Keeffe is tackled by Boherbue's Andrew O'Connor during the AIB Munster junior footbal semi final at Mallow. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

However on this occasion, Gneeveguilla emerged clearly the better side, stringing moves together at a higher pace. Boherbue had made the early running with a series of raids only for their composure lack the edge and shoot back to back wides.

Once settled, Gneeveguilla looked far sharper, rising to the challenge in emphatic style and sweeping movement yielded points to Padraig Doyle, Shane O’Sullivan and Jack Cremin. Boherbue waited to the 7th min to open their account from a well struck C J O’Sullivan point yet the Kerry champions remained a dominant force.

That stemmed from the solid work ethic of Darren Brosnan, Pat Warren, Ronan Collins, John O’Leary and Doyle. Driving forays posed problems for the Boherbue rearguard, experienced ‘keeper Kevin Murphy kept his side in the hunt with two important interventions as Gneeveguilla held a 0-6 to 0-1 advantage at the first water break.

Going forward, Gneeveguilla continued to spell out their intent with smashing points to O’Sullivan, O’Keeffe and Jack Cremin. However coming up to the break, Boherbue pulled their game together, their play improved considerably from the promptings of O’Sullivan brothers, C J and Jerry along with the growing prominence of Kevin Cremin and Andrew O’Connor.

Boherbue's Kevin Cremin is tackled by Gneeveguilla's Sean O'Keeffe during the AIB Munster junior footbal semi final at Mallow. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Points from Gerry O’Connor and Liam Moynihan offered encouragement as Boherbue trailed 0-9 to 0-4 at the interval. And the prospect of a competitive second half lay in store, points swopped at either end by John O’Leary and Andrew O’Connor.

Those hopes receded in the follow up play, once Gneeveguilla upped the tempo, Boherbue started to operate second fiddle in too many areas of the park. Moving forward with urgency, Herlihy and O’Keeffe tacked on points before the cause of the Kerry champions received a massive boost in the 37th min.,good work by Warren and Doyle set up O’Leary to blast unerring to the net.

Further trouble for Boherbue in the next phase of play, Gerry O’Sullivan picking up a second yellow card. In fairness, the Duhallow hopefuls remained in with a shout from points to C J O’Sullivan and Liam Moynihan.

Still Gneeveguilla’s play remained full of energy and exuberance thanks to the tireless grafting of their stand out players and the forceful play of their attack saw O’Keeffe avail of hesitancy within the Boherbue defence to drill low to the net.

O’Keeffe followed up with a sweet point following good work by Shane O’Sullivan for a clear 2-14 to 0-7 grip at the second water sos. And when the action resumed, John O’Leary drove a wider wedge between the sides on netting Gneeveguilla’s third goal.

At this stage, the outcome was purely academic though Boherbue battled right to the finish and gained some consolation on closing out the game with three late points added to the scoreboard.

Gneeveguilla's Padraig Doyle and Boherbue's Niall Murphy go high for the ball during the AIB Munster junior footbal semi final at Mallow. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for Gneeveguilla: J O’Leary (2-1); S O’Keeffe (1-4, 0-1 f); S O’Sullivan (0-3); P Doyle (0-2); M Murphy, P Warren, J Cremin, C Herlihy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Boherbue: L Moynihan 0-2(0-1 f), J O’Connor 0-2 (0-1 f), CJ O’Sullivan (0-2); J Daly, Andrew O’Connor, D Sheehan (0-1 each).

GNEEVEGUILLA: P O’Riordan; D Brosnan, P Brosnan, P O’Leary; P Warren, E Fitzgerald, DJ Murphy; R Collins, C Herlihy; J O’Leary, P Doyle, M Murphy; S O’Keeffe, S O’Sullivan, J Cremin.

Subs: for P O’Connor for M Murphy(45), C Buckley for J Cremin (45), C O’Connor for S O’Keeffe (45); D O’Sullivan for J O’Leary (49), K Coughlan for P O’Leary (49).

BOHERBUE: K Murphy; D O’Keeffe, N Murphy, D Buckley; K Cremin, J Daly, M O’Gorman; P Daly, G O’Sullivan; Andrew O’Connor, A Murphy, CJ O’Sullivan; Alan O’Connor, J O’Connor, L Moynihan.

Subs: J Corkery for M O’Gorman (36); D O’Sullivan for Andrew O’Connor (45), B Murphy for P Daly(45), D Sheehan for L Moynihan (45); B Buckley for CJ O’Sullivan (49, inj).

Referee: P Smith (Waterford).