Cork GAA not just the ladies game has lost one of its finest with the passing of Sharon O'Keeffe

DROMTARRIFFE, North Cork and Cork inter-county ladies football has lost one their most dedicated members following the untimely passing of Sharon O’Keefe.

Few individuals embodied the beating heart of ladies football in county Cork more than Sharon O’Keefe.

The outpouring of grief and warm recollections following Sharon’s passing underlines the high regard she was held in both inside and outside the county.

Former Echo columnist, author, footballer and Cork LGFA PRO Mary White worked with Sharon during the county board’s formative years.

“I would have first worked with Sharon O’Keefe when she was Secretary of the Cork LGFA county board back in the early 2000’s,” White told the Echo.

“We worked together a lot back then and Sharon was on the ball with everything that needed to be done.

"One of my earliest memories of working with Sharon was the two of us heading off down to the Hibernian Hotel in Mallow to meet the then Echo Sports Editor, Liam Horan.

“Sharon and I basically cornered Liam and didn’t let him go until Echo sponsorship and increased Cork ladies football press coverage in the newspaper was agreed upon!

"We always worked well together but the thing I remember most about Sharon is that she always, no matter what she was doing, put the Cork players interest first.”

Clearly, Sharon O’Keefe was hugely passionate about Dromtarriffe, North Cork and Cork ladies inter-county football.

Attending the Dromtariffe GAA Victory Dinner Dance were Colm O'Neil, former Cork football star; Noel O'Sullivan, Club Secretary; Andrew Murphy, Treasurer; John Feeley, Chairman; Tracy Kenndedy, Chairman, Cork County GAA Board; Gwrard Tancred, former Chairman; Frank Barry, Duhallow Board Delegate; Sharon O'Keeffe, PRO and Lorcan McLoughlin, former Cork hurling star. Picture John Tarrant

Taking up numerous positions on various club and county boards, Sharon willingly gave up a huge amount of her free time for the betterment of ladies football. Dedicated people like Sharon O’Keefe are becoming increasingly hard to find.

“Sharon was a dedicated Cork LGFA county board member long before they were receiving anything like the type of support or coverage that they do today,” Mary White added.

“Behind the scenes, Sharon was the catalyst for a lot of the change that happened at the beginning of Cork ladies football’s growth.

"People will, rightly, talk about the likes of Mary Collins, Éamonn Ryan, Charlie McLaughlin and Fr. Kelleher and what they did for Cork.

“Sharon O’Keefe is right up there with them as one of the people responsible for making Cork ladies football what it became.

"Sharon was always incredibly organised and thorough in everything she did. As a family, what the entire O’Keefe family has done for the LGFA and GAA in general, in Cork, is massive. Sharon O’Keefe will be greatly missed.”

The Cork LGFA board acknowledged Sharon O’Keeffe’s passing in a statement with senior football manager, Shane Ronayne, commenting via his Twitter account: “On behalf of everyone involved with the Cork LGFA senior team we would like to express our sincere sympathies to Michael John, Daniel, Sarah, Gavin and all her family and friends on the death of Sharon O’Keeffe.

"She was a great supporter, administrator and official. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

Echo Ladies footballPictured at last Saturday's Cork Ladies Football golf classic, in association with Tesco Ireland, is Kanturk Golf Club captains, Pat Murphy and Nora Daly with Cork ladies football secretary Sharon O'Keeffe and assistant secretary Brigid O'Brien.

The official Dublin Ladies football Twitter account added: “Sending our sincere condolences to the O’Keeffe family and Dromtariffe LGFA club as they mourn the passing of Sharon.

"We in Dublin LGFA have fond memories of Sharon from when she was involved with Cork. She was a true Gael and lady. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

Former Cork LGFA PRO Peter O’Leary stated via his Twitter account: “Such sad, sad, news to hear of the passing of former Cork LGFA secretary and PRO Sharon O’ Keeffe, wife to former inter-county ladies football ref Michael John.

"To all her family and friends in Dromtarriffe GAA, my deepest sympathies. May you rest in peace Sharon.”

The most poignant words on Sharon O’Keefe’s passing came from her own club, Dromtarriffe, including the following: “At the time of her passing, Sharon was the PRO for the Dromtarriffe GAA club.

"We can say that Sharon had been to most pitches in Cork, Munster and across the country as she travelled along with her kids to umpire for her husband.

“Sharon was drenched in GAA and rarely missed watching her children play in the club, school, college and divisional colours.

“Sharon will be missed from the crowd but her memory and impact on us all will live on forever.

"Everyone who knew Sharon and crossed paths with her at times will all say the same thing as that no task or job was too big for her.

“Sharon was a great woman to go to for advice and the amount of work she did will never go unfinished.

"We sympathise with Sharon’s family, friends and neighbours at this tough time.

“Comhbrón ó chroí ort as bás do chéile ionúin agus is true linne do chás. Tá tú inár gcuid smaointe agus paidreacha.

"As dheis Dé go raibh a hanam uasal.”