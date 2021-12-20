Billy Collins’s strike keeps Midleton on top of the CSL U12 Division four league

Midleton A 1

Avondale A 0

BILLY COLLIN'S goal in the 19th minute was the difference between the sides as Midleton A defeated a spirited Avondale A 1-0 and took all three points in the Blackwater Motors Under 12 Division four match at the Midleton Cricket Grounds on Saturday morning.

It was the home side who pressed forward from the start, with Sonny Cocking’s free kick from 25 yards going just wide and had another chance moments later which went wide of the far post all within the first two minutes.

A minute later Avondale keeper Sam Fitzpatrick did well to gather the ball ahead of Midleton’s Sam Ahern on the edge of the area as the home side were looking for an early goal.

Avondale started to come forward, forcing Midleton into their own area as they looked for a weakness in the back line, but Midleton were well up to the mark and cleared the danger at every opportunity.

The breakthrough came in the 19th minute when Lorcan Evans’s shot on goal was deflected into the path of Billy Collins who neatly slotted the ball past Fitzpatrick at the far corner from 12 yards to give his side the lead.

Avondale looked to come back into the game, with and minutes later forced a number of corners which were duly cleared, and from a counter attack, the Avondale keeper Fitzpatrick had to be sharp to pick up the ball ahead of an incoming Ahern as the half drew to a close.

Midleton pressed from the restart, Avondale keeper Fitzpatrick gathering ahead of Troy Emerhy, while at the other end Avondale broke forward, with chances falling to Rio Piskorski, Sam O’Leary and Charlie Quinn who all forced Midleton into conceding corners which could have gone anywhere as the ball bounced around in the Midleton six yard box as all it needed was the slightest touch from a visiting player to put the ball into the Midleton net for the equaliser.

Midleton A's Noah Foley shoots past Avondale United A's Sam O'Leary in the Cork Schoolboys League Under 12 Division 4 game at Midleton College Cricket pitch.

The home side pressed forward, Emerhy managing to get behind the Avondale defence only to be denied by Fitzpatrick, with some perfectly time tackles from Max Dietze, Joe Nolan and Adam Mannion who held firm in defence, while in the 50th minute also had a great chance but sent Fionn Byrne’s cross from the far side over the bar from close range.

Although one up, Midleton were now looking for their second and put the game beyond reach and started to create chances for themselves with Lorcan Evans’s cross just a little too long for Cocking to connect in the centre and Emerhy weaving past the defenders but unable to get a decent shot in at goal, his best effort being well saved by Fitzpatrick at point blank range.

Avondale on their part, kept Midleton at bay and kept looking for the equaliser, Matthew Baker denying them right at the end as Midleton hung on for all three points and remain on top of the league table going into the Christmas and New Year.

Midleton A: Conor Foley, Sonny Cocking, Adam Garcia Caro, Liam Nimpa, Jack McDonnell, Noah Foley, Sam Ahern, Fionn Byrne, Billy Collins, Lorcan Evans, Troy Emerhy, Matthew Baker

Avondale: Sam Fitzpatrick, Henry Atkinson, Max Dietze, Adam Mannion, Lan Lydon, Joe Nolan, Rion Piskorski, Will Chambers, Sam O’Leary, Tomas Desmond, Charlie Quinn, Packo Drozo, Philip O’Brien.

Referee: Bertie Stark.