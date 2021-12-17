Randal Óg complete the Junior B football double against Dripsey

Randal Óg 1-11 Dripsey 0-13

RANDAL Óg are the Bon Secours 2021 Junior B Football Divisional Champions as they defeated Dripsey 1-11 to 0-13 in a dramatic final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Friday night.

A superb display from Gary Murphy, which saw him score seven of his side’s total, looked to have won it late on for Dripsey but two points deep into injury time, the winner scored by Barry O’Driscoll, earned Randals the silverware by the smallest of margins.

It's a second county this winter for the small West Cork club, having also won the other versiontarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> of the Junior B Football, while they reached the hurling final too, losing to a Belgooly group that completed a double too.

Randal Óg settled into this showpiece occasion quicker than their opponents but a couple of wides inside the opening minutes allowed Dripsey to get on the board first thanks to Eoghan Maher.

Randals were still the better team and after the excellent Séadhna Crowley fired over from a tough angle Seán Daly benefitted from some good work in the build-up by Peter Collins and Conor O’Neill to do likewise and edge his side in front.

Sean Daly, Randal Óg, takes on Dean O'Sullivan, Dripsey, in the Cork County Junior B Football Championship final at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Both Conor O’Neill and Pádraig O’Sullivan missed glorious chances to find the back of the net as they broke clear on goal moments later and they were punished as Dripsey battled back to reclaim their lead.

David O’Sullivan split the posts after a clever sidestep past his marker from Mark O’Sullivan found him in space and Maher duly grabbed his second of the evening to make it 0-3 to 0-2.

The men from Ballinacarriga soon found their shooting boots at long last and they began to make their dominance count where it mattered.

Cian O'Neill, Randal Óg, and Aidan Murray, Dripsey, challenge for a kick-out. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

A Peter Collins free and a point from Barry O’Driscoll saw the West Cork side take the narrowest of leads into the first water break 0-4 to 0-3 before Crowley again raised a white flag shortly after the resumption.

Dripsey continued to fight and they would add three more points to their tally to keep them well in the hunt for the coveted silverware going into the interval with the lively Gary Murphy getting them all.

But unfortunately for Murphy and his teammates, Randals also claimed three points, their best from right corner-back Eoin Murray, to lead 0-8 to 0-6.

Dripsey came out a different team after the restart and after the teams swapped a point apiece, well-taken scores from Mark O’Sullivan and Gary Murphy levelled terms going into the last water break, 0-9 each.

Randals notched what looked to be the decisive goal with a stunning finish into the far top left corner by Seán Daly but Dripsey would score four points in a row - Murphy with three - to swing the finale back in their favour.

But there would be one last twist and points from Peter Collins and O’Driscoll saw Randals snatch the cup deep into added time.

Scorers for Randal Óg: S Daly 1-2, B O’Driscoll 0-3 (0-1 f), Séadhna Crowley 0-2, P Collins 0-2 (0-1 f), E Murray and D Collins 0-1 each.

Dripsey: G Murphy 0-7 (0-5 f), E Maher and D O’Sullivan 0-2 each, K Kelleher and M O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

RANDAL ÓG: C Murray; E Murray, Séamus Crowley, I Crowley; P Duggan, S Patterson, C O’Neill; D Collins, P Collins; K Dullea, P O’Sullivan, Séadhna Crowley; B O’Driscoll, C O’Neill, S Daly.

Subs: Stephen Crowley for E Murray (h-t), P Galvin for Séadhna Crowley (43), C Duggan for P O’Sullivan (55).

DRIPSEY: J Hogan; J Buckley, J Carey, D O’Sullivan; C O’Connell, M O’Connell, T Griffin; M O’Sullivan, M O’Riordan; D O’Sullivan, G Murphy, A Murray; S Murray, E Maher, K Kelleher.

Subs: M O’Sullivan for E Maher (19), D O’Riordan for C O’Connell (36), J O’Riordan for A Murray (49), E O’Connell for K Kelleher (53), J Casey for S Murray (59).

Referee: Cathal Nolan (Bishopstown).