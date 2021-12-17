John Kavanagh re-signs for Cobh Ramblers

JOHN Kavanagh is the latest player to sign back for another campaign of League Of Ireland football with Cobh Ramblers.

The 27-year-old will provide plenty of experience to Darren Murphy’s side, who will be looking for a better finish in the First Division for 2022.

Kavanagh first joined Cork City in 2011 and was part of two U19 double-winning sides. He made his league debut for the Leesiders in 2013 and remained at Turner's Cross before a loan move to Cobh Ramblers in July 2017, when he earned a runners-up medal.

Featuring on a regular basis in domestic first-team football under Stuart Ashton and John Caulfield at Cork City, Kavanagh was a regular in the 2014 campaign and played in the Premier Division title decider away to Dundalk at Oriel Park.

The former Ringmahon Rangers schoolboy for the 2018 campaign joined newly-promoted Waterford on loan and remained there until summer 2018 when a loan move to Finn Harps began under Ollie Horgan.

Having impressed regularly in Donegal, Harps retained Kavanagh on loan for the first half of the 2019 season before he returned to Waterford and completed that season on loan at the RSC.

Signing for Ramblers ahead of the 2020 season, Kavanagh has made 45 appearances for Cobh and will be determined to see the St Colman’s Park club mount a stronger playoff challenge next term.

Ramblers also will have Ben O’Riordan back on board for the new season. He is now the longest-serving player at Cobh and will be facing into his seventh season at the club in 2022.

Conor Drinan also has committed himself to Cobh for the forthcoming campaign. Attacker Drinan signed for Ramblers in 2020 from Carrigaline United and the 21-year-old has gone on to make 32 appearances over two seasons. He was to also feature recently for the Irish Colleges and Universities side.

ELECTED

Meanwhile, Ramblers chairman Bill O’Leary has been elected to the National Leagues Committee (NLC).

The NLC has responsibility for running both the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland and the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League on behalf of the Football Association Of Ireland (FAI).

Former Government Minister Dermot Ahern was recently appointed chairman of the National Leagues Committee.

“As a passionate League of Ireland supporter, I am excited by the potential of the League and the Women’s National League as our committee continues to support professional and elite level football in Ireland," said Ahern.

“I am excited by this role and look forward to working with all the League of Ireland and Women’s National League clubs to develop and improve our Leagues for all involved, on and off the pitch.”