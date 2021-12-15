Aoife O'Brien is appointed new Cobh Ramblers women's U17 manager

COBH RAMBLERS are delighted to announce that Aoife O’Brien has been appointed as our U17 Women’s National League Team manager.

With this historic appointment, the 23-year-old Glanmire native becomes the first female in Cobh Ramblers history to coach at a National Level for the club.

“We are thrilled that Aoife has agreed to join our team. She is someone who is young, innovative, and ambitious," Cobh Ramblers Chairman Bill O’Leary said.

"Tellingly Aoife has also been recognised by the FAI for her coaching ability at this age group, has Gaynor cup and playing experience.

"In many ways she compliments the skillset we have with Darren and other coaches within our setup.”

Introduced to coaching when completing the FAI/ETB course in Carrigaline in 2019.

Aoife was named Student of the Year within the course. From there, Aoife progressed on her coaching badges and recently completed her UEFA B License in Sept 2021.

Aoife’s coaching journey began with Cork City Girls academy before progressing onto the U13 Gaynor Cup team.

More recently she has been hugely involved with Springfield Ramblers for coaching teams at girl’s academy, U11’s, U12’s and U17’s squads.

New Cobh Ramblers womens U17 manager Aoife O'Brien

Aoife has since progressed onto managing the U15 Gaynor Cup squad this season and most recently has been appointed to the FAI WU17 coaching staff.

“It’s fantastic to get the role and I’m super excited to start. Woman’s football is on the rise especially here in Cobh, where the growth in the game has been phenomenal," Cobh Ramblers WU17 Manager, Aoife O’Brien said.

"It’s just that extra special that this has also come in Ramblers centenary year.

"The club are doing fantastic things both on and off the pitch. I’ve seen firsthand the support for the women’s game here in Cobh while playing for the club and I hope that continues with this WNL U17 team and that everyone gets behind them.

"It’ll be especially great to have a local derby with Cork City also now on the Women’s front."

Open trials for the Cobh Ramblers Women’s Under 17 Team will be held this Monday 20th December from 7.00-8.30p.m at Stephen Ireland Astroturf facility at Oldchurch Park.

Finally, Cobh Ramblers wish to thank Garry and Anne Wilson for their continued support of women’s football in Cobh and are delighted to confirm that Belvelly Castle will once again sponsor the Women’s section of Cobh Ramblers FC for the 2022 season.

“We are delighted to be able to sponsor the first ever women’s national league team at Cobh Ramblers FC, we wish Aoife and all the team the very best of luck and look forward to a successful season,"Belvelly Castle's, Jonathan Lee said.