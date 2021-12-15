Beineón O'Brien Whitmarsh ready to fire for Cobh after moving from Cork City 

BEINEÓN O’Brien Whitmarsh to ready to make a mark on his return to Cobh Ramblers.

The St Colman’s Park side reached an agreement with Cork City to sign the highly-rated attacker, who scored five goals in 25 league games last season

The 21-year-old forward joins Ramblers for a second spell, having spent 2017 with the Cobh U17 and senior set-up at the time under Stephen Henderson.

Whitmarsh is looking forward to making his Ramblers return and hopes to become a potent attacking weapon for Darren Murphy’s side.

New Cobh Ramblers signing Beineón O’Brien Whitmarsh.

“Obviously it’s going to a big year for the club, being the centenary. I spoke to Darren and Conor and just thought it was the right fit for me. I’m looking forward to getting back into it and hitting the ground running in the new season.

“I was here a few years back and, again, from speaking to Darren it’s become a much more professional outfit.

“You see that with the new sponsors and the club is definitely going in the right direction. Hopefully, I can keep it going that way.

I want to play as many games as possible and put away the chances that I get. As a team, we want to push on and see where that takes us.

“There’ll be plenty of Cork derby days and I’m really looking forward to them.”

Murphy is hopeful that O’Brien-Whitmarsh can become a primary goal-scoring option for his Ramblers side.

“Beineón is an excellent addition to our team and is a testament to the work the club is doing in the background.

“Beineón is a prolific striker who plays with great energy and intensity. He always has a hunger to score goals and wants to succeed and we are delighted to be able to provide that platform for him this season,”

Meanwhile, Cork City boss Colin Healy said on the departure of O’Brien Whitmarsh to Ramblers.

“Beineón has been in the first-team squad for the last three seasons and played for our academy prior to that.

“He’s a lad that we know well and all have a lot of time for. We thank him for his contribution to the club and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”