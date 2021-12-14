'It means everything to the village of Belgooly to win two counties'

A DELIGHTED Belgooly manager Kevin Corkery was proud of the fine efforts by his side, as they secured the Cork Junior B Hurling Championship title by defeating Randal Óg in this decider.

Having already won the Junior B divisional crown last month, Belgooly duly added to that piece of silverware in impressive style on Saturday afternoon at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Although Belgooly were trailing at the half-time break by a point, they refused to give up and produced a courageous second-half performance to turn things around.

When the chips were down and the game was in the melting pot, Belgooly stood up to the plate.

“It is fantastic,” Corkery said. “It was nice to win one county title, but to win two was the icing on the cake. So we can enjoy tonight and we can enjoy Christmas.

“It is a lovely way to end the year.

This win means everything to Belgooly. It means everything to the players that played for Belgooly that didn’t get a county.

“It means everything to the village and it is fantastic.

“Looking back on the year as a whole, it was fantastic. We thought we would never be here, but look we are and it is just unbelievable.”

Belgooly showcased their hunger in the latter stages to get the job done. This result caps off a fine 2021 for the club, who defeatedNewtownshandrum in the County JBHC Divisional decider recently.

There were a number of fine performances in this final victory over Randal Óg for Belgooly throughout the hour or so of play.

Barry Dwyer was among the scorers in chief for his side, while there was a solid defensive effort from Belgooly. This was to prove crucial in the winning of the contest, as Randal Óg were limited for large spells to only points from placed balls.

On assessing the overall performance by his team, Corkery described how pleased he was with the all-round effort shown by his team.

“Things went okay today and we were happy with everything. We probably got a slow start, but we were happy with the overall performance.

“They grew in momentum and it was unbelievable the way they went, just to keep going and looking for scores.

“All of the lads stood up to it and we are a young team. The experienced players are helping along with the younger players.”

Corkery was proud as could be of this Belgooly side and based on their performance it is easy to understand why.

As they now head into a well-earned break, Belgooly will be looking to come back and hit the ground running once more in 2022.