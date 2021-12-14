Tue, 14 Dec, 2021 - 12:00

Jerry Harris: Cork City mourn the passing of club legend

A dedicated servant of Leeside soccer, Harris was involved with the game since the 1950s
Jerry Harris, Cork City FC, waves to the crowd after the club won the 2016 FAI Cup. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Eamonn Murphy

ONE of the giants of Leeside soccer, Jerry Harris, synonymous with Cork City, has died.

A club statement read:

"Everyone at Cork City FC is truly saddened to learn of the passing of Jerry Harris.

"Jerry was involved in Cork football since the 1950s and was involved in Cork City FC from its earliest days. Jerry served in many roles over the years, as a player, a coach, a kit man and, most recently, as club secretary until his retirement."

The club’s Chief Operating Officer, Éanna Buckley, commented: “This is a truly sad day for Cork City FC, for football in Cork and for the League of Ireland. Jerry devoted his life to Irish football and to Cork City FC in particular. He was considerate, diligent, measured and absolutely meticulous in his work for the club; no task was unimportant when it was for Cork City FC!

Jerry Harris, Cork City FC secretary and Éanna Buckley, administrator, at Turner's Cross, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Jerry Harris, Cork City FC secretary and Éanna Buckley, administrator, at Turner's Cross, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“For me personally, Jerry was a mentor who showed me the ropes when I first started working for the club; I genuinely would have been lost without his experience, his knowledge and, most of all, his kindness. Jerry was not just a mentor and a colleague, but a friend too. 

"It was that kindness that set Jerry apart from many others; he always had time for everybody and always looked out for people. 

I do not think there was anybody, player, coach, staff member, supporter, or anyone else, who came across Jerry who would have had anything but a kind word to say about him.” 

Everyone at the club wish to offer our most sincere condolences to Jerry’s wife Rose, his brother Mick and his extended family and friends.

Cork City star Seán Óg Murphy looking to the future

<p>Munster Head Coach Johann Van Graan. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland</p>

