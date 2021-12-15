Greenwood stay second after win over Central Rovers in AUL Premier A league

Greenwood 3 Central Rovers 0

GREENWOOD held on to second spot in Premier A after a convincing 3-0 victory over a spirited Central Rovers side at Lehanaghmore.

Although deserving of their victory, Greenwood were made work hard by a Central side that kept going until the end.

Central were purposeful out of the blocks and created a chance with just minutes in when Dean Cummins played in Conor Bowan who rifled an effort just over.

And when Bowan’s cross was headed clear, Cathal McGuckian was on hand to fire his low effort straight at McDonnell.

Central came so close soon afterwards when Dean Cummins saw his audacious effort from distance loop agonisingly wide of the far post.

Greenwood needed to settle and that they did when Eric Montgomery played it short to Sean Crowe whose effort on goal came sharply off a defender before dipping over Jake Collins for the opener on 21 minutes.

And when Sean Crowe found Montgomery in a favourable position, it took a huge tackle by Adam Donovan to save the day for Central.

Play shifted to the other end and this time it was Mark Twomey who produced a top drawer intervention to deny Luke O’Donovan a pathway through on goal.

A quick Greenwood break then saw Montgomery embark on a run down the right channel and when he picked out Sean Crowe, control left him down and with it – a half chance.

Jake Collins was then called upon to produce a fine block with his legs from Leon Desmond after he was set up by Stephen Daly.

Central Rovers' James Moynihan looks for a way past Greenwood's Sean Crowe in the action at Lehanaghmore. Picture: Barry Peelo.

Greenwood were in command now and when Jake Collins parried from Stephen Daly’s low effort, Ian Manning pounced, but fired across goal – away from the target.

Central found themselves under pressure again when from Daly’s free kick Manning controlled before attempting an overhead kick which went straight at Collins.

Daly then picked up a loose clearance before slipping past two defenders to force Collins to a low save.

It was Daly again who distributed a lovely ball through for Gareth O’Connor – only to see Andrew Maher produce a massive tackle to abort the threat.

Central were finding themselves defending quite a bit now and after a clearance from a corner, Greenwood’s Leon Desmond came so close when his stinging effort flew narrowly over.

With just seconds to the break, a corner from Central’s Conor Bowan arrived for Gregg Healy, but his attempt on goal from a volley never went to plan.

With just five minutes into the second half, Greenwood struck for the second time when after a stinging effort from Colm Pearson was parried by Collins, Gareth O’Connor was first to pounce when he headed home to double Greenwood’s score.

After that, Central had a chance when Conor Bowan knocked it back for Gregg Healy, but his low effort never really troubled Gould (who substituted for the injured McDonnell).

But, a great chance came about for Greenwood when Montgomery showed fleet of foot down the right channel before crossing for the available Manning – only to see the striker scoop over near goal.

Central kept pegging away despite being under the cosh a bit and Gould had to be on his toes to push out for a corner from Brian Barry’s crisp low effort.

Greenwood captain Aaron Kidney (left) with Central Rovers' James Moynihan, accompanied by referee Jim O'Connor. Picture: Barry Peelo.

Soon afterwards, Ian Manning played an accurate ball in for Gareth O’Connor, but he failed to apply the finishing touches to it while in a good position.

What a chance then fell for Central’s Conor Bowan, but with the goal in view, he steered narrowly wide.

The inevitable happened again on 72 minutes when Stephen Daly played it outside to Ian Manning who looked up to pick out Eric Montgomery to fire a first-time volley beyond a helpless Jake Collins – 3-0 to Greenwood.

Greenwood continued to apply further pressure on Central’s defence, but in the end, it remained at 3-0.

GREENWOOD: James McDonnell, David Yoannou, Leon Desmond, Aaron Kidney, Mark Twomey, Stephen Daly, Gareth O’Connor, Sean Crowe, Ian Manning, Eric Montgomery and Colm Pearson.

Subs: John Gould for James McDonnell (40), Jonathon Roche for Leon Desmond (55), Darren Long for Ian Manning (75), Evan O’Mahony for Colm Pearson (80), Ruairi Minihane for Gareth O’Connor (83).

CENTRAL: Jake Collins, Brian Barry, Jack O’Keeffe, Adam Donovan, Andrew Maher, James Moynihan, Conor Bowan, Gregg Healy, Luke O’Donovan, Dean Cummins and Cathal McGuckian.

Subs: Luke O’Herlihy for Cathal McGuckian (53).

Referee: Jim O’Connor.