Eva Mangan claims two player of the year awards

CORK City Women’s manager Paul Farrell has praised the performances and the mentality of Eva Mangan after the 17-year-old playmaker was recently voted the Players’ Player of the Year and the Supporter’s Player of the Year.

Mangan claimed both honours at the end of her debut season by an overwhelming majority and Farrell believes there is plenty more to come from the gifted attacking midfielder.

“Eva came into the senior team this year, she was a bit of an unknown player to the league,” he began.

“A lot of previews ahead of the season when people were talking about young players nobody mentioned her.

“That was actually a good thing for us because we knew how good she was coming through the ranks.

“She has been a great player for us this year, there have been some games when we were relying on her a little bit and that was a lot of pressure for a young girl to have but she took it all in her stride.

“Her work ethic is super. She works really hard in training during the week, she does her own bits as well in her own time like a lot of the squad, they do their own training and gym work away from the training ground.

“She’s well-deserving of the two awards. You can see a lot of the players voted for her, she is well-liked around the dressing room, she is very humble, she is very down to earth and she is just a good person.

“She will take these awards in her stride as well, she won’t be getting a big head or anything like that she will just stay humble.

“I think she will just kick on from here now. You will see a bigger and better Eva next year and hopefully a bigger and better Cork City as well.”

Mangan may feel hard done by not to claim a clean sweep of the awards as despite scoring a stunner from long-range away to Galway, the goal of the season went to her captain Becky Cassin, who did likewise on the opening day of the season.

Elsewhere Aisling Kelly was named the U19 Player of the Season while Grace Flanagan grabbed the U17 gong.

“It was a great goal,” Farrell said of Cassin’s finish.

“I was speaking to her about it only a couple of weeks ago and she was saying it wasn’t even up for Goal of the week when it came out.

“We were all surprised about that, she hit it so well and she meant it for people that might have questioned that.

“The goals that were put up for goal of the season were all fantastic goals in their own right. We didn’t score enough goals but the ones we did seemed to be good goals.”