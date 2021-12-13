Fr Mathew's pull off a big win away to DCU Mercy

DCU Mercy 61 Fr Mathew’s 66

FR MATHEW’S defeated champions DCU Mercy in the Women’s Super League at Stillorgan Complex on Saturday night.

The Cork side were eliminated from the National Cup last week, capitulating in the last quarter to WIT Wildcats, but on this occasion, they showed grit, much to the delight of head coach, Niamh Dwyer.

“Credit to the girls, they showed incredible intensity from start to finish and to defeat a quality team like DCU mercy is a huge boost for us,” said Dwyer.

She had been waiting for that performance all season.“The results have given me nightmares, but I never lost faith in this group of players and hopefully we can pick it up for the remainder of the season,” added Dwyer.

There was shock in the DCU camp. Mark Ingle reflected on his team’s performance. “We usually finish strong in our games, but today we were unable to withstand what Mathews threw at us and I am baffled on how we failed to match their intensity,” said Ingle.

Ingle felt his side were not ready for battle. “For some strange reason, I had a funny feeling before this game that my players weren’t tuned in, but credit to Mathews, they played very well and deserved their win,” said Ingle.

In the opening quarter, DCU were moving the ball well and with American Allison Mayze shooting with precision, they surged into an eight-point lead.

Mathews were not daunted by their opponents and with Shannon Brady working her socks off at the post, they reduced the deficit to 21-17 entering the second quarter.

The Cork side were dominant on the restart and with Tricia Byrne having a season best, they went in at the break leading 38-33. DCU were quickest out of the blocks in the third period and with Maeve Phelan dominating at the point, entering the third quarter they had a five-point lead. Coming down the stretch, Mathews played champagne basketball and with Grainne Dwyer rolling back the years, they held out for a five-point win.

Top scorers for DCU Mercy: B Greenberg 23, A Mayze 20, H Thornton 11.

Fr Mathew's: G Dwyer 20, S Brady 19, T Byrne 14.

DCU Mercy: M Connolly, N Clancy, C Mulligan, R Huijsdens, M Phelan, A Mayze, E Carroll, M O Seaghdha, H Thornton, A Donohue, R Brennan, B Greenberg.

Fr MATHEW'S: A Corkery, T Byrne, A Fitzgerald, A Murphy, G Dwyer, A McCann, L Nolan, C McCarthy, M McCarthy, S Fitzgerald, S Brady.