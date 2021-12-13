Ger Fitzgerald: No excuses for poor Midleton performance

Midleton manager Ger Fitzgerald accepted that his team never really got into the game, but at the same time he didn’t want a bad end to the season to overshadow what was a positive campaign.

The Magpies never led Kilmallock at any stage and Fitzgerald didn’t go looking for any excuses.

“It goes without saying that it’s disappointing,” he said.

“We prepared well and we came down intending to take the fight to Kilmallock but we didn’t, really, we never got into the game.

“It just didn’t happen for us on the day, we’ve no excuses. We can’t say we didn’t want it or we can’t say we didn’t apply ourselves in the weeks leading up to it or do anything different in terms of our preparation for this match compared to any match in the county championship.

“We’re extremely disappointed but we’re proud of what we achieved this year, in saying all that, and the effort and performances we got out of our fellas.

We wouldn’t like our performance to diminish from that.

“It is a bit of a disappointment, though. We never got to the pitch of the game.”

Midleton only scored three first-half points, trailing by nine at half-time, and they never really looked like clawing themselves back into it.

“I think if we had got a couple of scores before half-time and kept it at a more manageable level, it would have made our task appear a bit easier,” Fitzgerald said.

“We missed a few chances throughout the game which, in general, we’ve been getting throughout the year. That makes a little bit of a difference and you need to be getting all the breaks.

“We needed in the second half to be getting off to a good start and we didn’t. We didn’t really want to be going for goals so early, maybe we should have shot for a few more points – when we got the goal then, maybe the scoreline would have been tighter.

“But you can’t take away from Kilmallock, they were worthy winners today and we wish them well going forward.”

AGGRESSION

Kilmallock manager Tony Considine felt that his team had learned from watching Midleton against in the Cork Premier SHC final.

“I watched them in the Cork county final against Glen Rovers and Glen Rovers stood off them for 20-25 minutes,” he said.

“And that put Glen under pressure right away. When they started coming back at them, depriving them of possession, Midleton didn’t like it as they say.

"They like to run around and play the ball. But we had the lads to run around with them, and the lads to take the ball off them as well. and we got the scores. We got 19 points, which was fantastic.”