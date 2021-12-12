Sun, 12 Dec, 2021 - 12:10

Glengarriff's Darragh McElhinney takes silver in European Championships

Brilliant display by the Cork runner helped the Ireland U23 team to a gold medal in the team section
Ireland's Darragh McElhinney leads the Men's U23 8000m Cross Country event. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Eamonn Murphy

WEST Cork athlete Darragh McElhinney's brilliance helped the Ireland U23 team secure gold at the European Cross Country Championships in Dublin.

The Glengarriff native came second in the race, behind Great Britain’s Charlie Hicks and ahead of Ruben Querinjean (Luxembourg), to land a silver medal, which was crucial to Ireland winning the team section of the event.

He finished brilliantly to overtake Querinjean coming down the stretch.

Keelan Kilrehill came sixth followed by Michael Power (13th), Donal Devane (40th), Jamie Battle (44th) and Thomas Devaney (67th).

Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Earlier this morning the Irish men’s U20 landed silver medals at the Sport Ireland Campus, just one point off Great Britain & NI in first. 

The team of Abdel Laadjel (6th), Dean Casey (13th), Nick Griggs (16th), Scott Fagan (21st), Sean Kay (50th), and Cathal O’Reilly (77th) saw Ireland with three runners in the top 20.

