Cork Basketball: Eanna rally late on to see off Neptune 

Eanna 92 C & S Neptune 86

EANNA had to show battling qualities before overcoming C & S Neptune in a highly-charged Men’s Super League clash at the Eanna Hall on Saturday.

In a game that went down to the wire, a late Eanna rally ensured the Dubliners took maximum points.

The Cork side went into the game without Catalonian ace Nil Sabata who had to stay in Cork due to a family issue.

For Neptune assistant coach Darren Geaney, there were many positives despite the loss.

“We were right there all the way and if a couple of 50-50 decisions went our way who knows what would have happened,” said Geaney.

Both sides were intent on playing high-tempo basketball from tip-off and with some of the three-point shots dropping for fun, it was no surprise that the sides were level midway through this period.

In the closing possession, Daniel Heaney drained a jumper that saw Eanna lead by the minimum entering the second quarter.

On the restart, the game turned into a three-pointer explosion with both sides continuing to shoot the lights out.

The Dublin outfit had the better of the exchanges, but Roy Downey and Miles Washington were also shooting with precision, though they trailed 52-42 at the break.

The spirit and class of Neptune resurfaced on the restart as Colin O’Reilly changed tactics at both ends of the court. It was a great period for Neptune captain Downey who shot some brilliant threes and, entering the final quarter, they had reduced the deficit to three points.

The closing quarter was tense as both teams battled to the wire, but for the Eanna captain Neil Lynch it proved a good night at the office as he finished with a game-high of 21 points.

Neptune gave their all, but came up short and no doubt Sabata’s absence didn’t help their cause.

Next up for the Blackpool side is a home fixture next Saturday against DCU Saints. Both sides are in the National Cup semi-finals on January 8.

Scorers for Eanna: N Lynch 21, R Nelson 17, D Heaney 14.

C & S Neptune: R Downey 18, C Heaphy 17, M Washington 16.

EANNA: T Antonio, H Netsiyanwa, R Nelson, J Versoyle, S Zeievic, S Desnica, N Lynch, A Dolenko, D Gilmore, R Carroll, D Heaney, M Herbst, M Reynolds, J Gordon.

NEPTUNE: G Walsh, J Hannigan, R Downey, K O’Donoghue, D Varma, C Heaphy, M Washington, N Sabata, C O’Reilly.