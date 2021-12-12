Sun, 12 Dec, 2021 - 11:45

Louise Scannell hits key baskets as Glanmire rout Trinity Meteors

The Address UCC Glanmire made short work of their hosts in Trinity College
Ambassador UCC Glanmire's Louise Scannell hit top form against Meteors. Picture: David Keane.

John Coughlan

Trinity Meteors 40 The Address UCC Glanmire 113 

THE Address UCC Glanmire showed their class when they totally demolished Trinity Meteors in the Women’s Super League at Trinity College on Saturday evening.

This was Glanmire at their best and coach Mark Scannell was thrilled with his team’s performance in the capital.

“I recent weeks we have had huge performances from Claire Melia and Aine McKenna but today other players stepped it up big time and we are thrilled with the win,” said Scannell.

The performance of new American signing Jaylyn Duran was pleasing for Scannell and he believes she will get better with a few games behind her.

“The bottom line is that Jaylyn is not yet fully fit and I am sure she will help the team when getting up to speed but now we must set our sights on getting a win against St Mary’s Castleisland next weekend."

Glanmire wasted few opportunities in the opening quarter as they played up-tempo basketball with Casey Grace and new American signing Duran nailing baskets at will it was no surprise they led 20-9 entering the second quarter.

Whatever coach Scannell said to his players before the second quarter worked the oracle as they blitzed their opponents with some dazzling basketball.

American Carrie Shepherd has been a sensational signing for Glanmire and when she nailed consecutive three-pointers it lifted her team.

Aine McKenna and Claire Melia also got in among the scoring avalanche and this game looked over as a contest at the interval when Glanmire commanded: 45-23 lead.

It got worse for Meteors on the restart as Glanmire refused to take their foot off the pedal and with various players getting among the scoring charts they soon increased their lead to 40 points.

Trailing 75-31 Meteors needed inspiration for the fourth quarter but since having a Covid outbreak in their team a fortnight ago they look a shadow of the team that began the season playing solid basketball.

Louise Scannell showed huge potential as a young basketballer and here she certainly proved she still has lots to offer Glanmire.

Scannell nailed four consecutive threes and finished with a game-high 25 points in what was a great day in the capital for her team.

Top scorers for Trinity Meteors: R O’Keeffe 9, S Keane 7, D Finn 5.

The Address UCC Glanmire: L Scannell 25, C Shepherd 24, C Grace 18.

METEORS: A Davis, S Keane, A Macmiga, R Rice, M Nickerson, D Finn, R O’Keeffe, M Ryan, S Kenny, G Anderlini, N Kenny, R Hynes.

GLANMIRE: A McKenna, LA Wilkinson, C Grace, L Scannell, M Furlong, J Duran, A Dooley, C Shepherd.

