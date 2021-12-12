Tradehouse Central Ballincollig remain on top after commanding win in Dublin

Griffith College Templeogue 62 Tradehouse Central Ballincollig 81

ANOTHER clinical performance from Tradehouse Central Ballincollig ensured they remain at the summit of the Men’s Super League following their impressive win over Griffith College Templeogue at the Nord Anglia Arena.

The build-up to the game was a strange one for the league leaders as on two occasions they were informed the game was under threat due to a Covid issue in the Templeogue camp.

At the end of the day, common sense prevailed. Ballincollig joint head coach Kieran O’Sullivan was delighted with his side, who are now 7-0.

“Yeah it was a bit strange but thankfully the game went ahead and the lads played outstanding against a very good side,” said O’Sullivan.

The Ballincollig chief was delighted with the contributions made from all his squad in this difficult game.

“I thought Jack Kelly and Padraig Lucey were solid off the bench but I must mention Andre Nation and Adrian O’Sullivan who hit the baskets when we needed them."

The opening quarter was evenly matched but a superb drive to the hoop by Lorcan Murphy ensured the sides were on parity at the end of the quarter at 19 points each.

On the restart, Ciaran O’Sullivan hit a neat jumper and followed up with a stunning three midway through the quarter it helped his side lead at the interval 35-31.

Ballincollig went for the jugular in the second half and with November Player of the Month Andre Nation dominating both ends of the court they gradually wore down their opponents.

Indeed Nation finished with a monstrous three-pointer as his side commanded a 10 point lead 58-48 heading into the crucial fourth quarter.

When Ballincollig needed one final push coming down the stretch they got it from Adrian O’Sullivan who broke the hearts of Templeogue with a stunning display of shooting.

There is little doubt when this game is dissected by the Ballincollig coaching staff they will surely look to the manner they had restricted a quality side like Templeogue to a mere 62 points on their home court.

The unbeaten record remains intact for Ballincollig and the visit of Belfast Star to Cork on Saturday next will be another interesting fixture for the Village faithful.

Top scorers for Griffith College Templeogue: L Murphy 15, J Killeen 15, P Summers 8.

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig: A Nation 26, A O’Sullivan 17, M Sedlarevic 15.

TEMPLEOGUE: E Melini, K Arcilla, S James, P Summers, C McGrail, V Toshikin, E Murphy, P Burke, D Murray, M Murphy, J Killeen, N Randolph, L Murphy.

BALLINCOLLIG: A O’Sullivan, D Corkery, A Nation, A O’Connor, C O’Connell, P Cami Galera, C O’Sullivan, B Douanla, C Blount, D O’Sullivan, P Lucey, J Kelly, M Sedlarevic, K Cairns.