Sat, 11 Dec, 2021 - 18:14

Castlehaven beat Wolfe Tones in a cracking minor football final

After a long delay, the 2020 Rebel Óg P2 decider was held at Bishopstown, with Jamie O'Driscoll bagging two goals
Castlehaven beat Wolfe Tones in a cracking minor football final

Castlehaven's Jamie O'Driscoll scores a goal despite the great efforts of Wolfe Tones goalkeeper Ronan Cashman in the 2020 Rebel Óg P2 Football final at Bishopstown. Picture: Denis Minihane.

John Tarrant

Castlehaven 3-11 Wolfe Tones 2-9 (after extra time) 

CASTLEHAVEN’S ability to rise to the occasion in extra time quelled the intentions of Wolfe Tones in the delayed 2020 Rebel Óg Premier 2 FC final after a thrilling encounter at Bishopstown 4G.

Though 14 months later than its intended date, this clash of what are now U19 teams, saw the battling traits of both sides surface in a contest that had no shortage of quality and excitement. 

There were a host of talented footballers on view, many of them having progressed onto adult football since the semi-finals were played, including Jack Cahalane for the Haven. 

The key personnel figuring on the Tones side were involved with Kanturk's seniors, defeated by Newmarket in a dramatic Premier IFC decider a week earlier.

When required, Castlehaven produced a performance brimful of commitment and resolve not least during extra time on outscoring their opponents 1-3 to 0-1.

Castlehaven players celebrating their victory over Wolfe Tones. Picture: Denis Minihane.
Castlehaven players celebrating their victory over Wolfe Tones. Picture: Denis Minihane.

A wind-assisted Castlehaven made the early running, Cahalane pointing a pair only for Tones, a combination of Kanturk and Lismire, to answer with a superb goal from Colin Walsh. 

With the action unrelenting, the Haven answered on Cahalane placing Jamie O’Driscoll for a peach of a goal. 

However, Tones worked their way upfield, Walsh, proving a thorn for the opposing rearguard netted a second for a 2-1 to 1-3 lead at the initial water break. 

Play resumed with the ‘Haven possessing a greater pep, Jack O’Neill curled over neat points.

With the sides deadlocked at the interval, Tones forfeited a terrific chance of a third goal, the Haven custodian Rory Courtney to the rescue with a brilliant double save from a penalty and subsequent follow-up effort by Tones’ Grantas Bucinskas, Kanturk's first-choice adult hurling goalie.

Such heroics lifted the boys in Blue, Thomas O’Mahony on hand to net for a clear 2-8 to 2-3 advantage. 

However, Tones were far from finished, Walsh and Brian O’Sullivan landed five points without reply and stalemate at 2-8 apiece.

Into extra time, Tones were down to 13 players due to black cards and Castlehaven made a telling breakthrough; Joseph Bohane cut out a ball in defence for O’Neill to find O’Driscoll in a crisp move and rattle the net.

Try as they may, Tones attempted to rescue the day only for the Haven to circle the wagons. 

That allowed captain Tiarnan Collins to accept the silverware, bringing down the curtain on Rebel Óg activity for 2021.

Scorers for Castlehaven: J O’Driscoll 2-2, J Cahalane 0-4 (0-2 f), T O’Mahony (1-1), J O’Neill (0-2), S Browne, R Burchill 0-1 each.

Wolfe Tones: C Walsh 2-4 (0-2f), B O’Sullivan (0-3), R Sheahan, G Bucinskas (f) 0-1 each.

CASTLEHAVEN: R Courtney; F Collins, J McNulty, O Daly; A O’Donoghue, T Collins, T O’Mahony; J O’Neill, R Minihane; S Browne, C O’Neill, D Maguire; J Bohane, J O’Driscoll, J Cahalane.

Subs: J Baudains for C O’Neill(35), R Burchill for D Maguire (38).

WOLFE TONES: R Cashman; C Carroll, J O’Connor, D O’Connor; E Hayes, O O’Connor, M Hooton; B O’Sullivan, A Walsh; R Sheahan, G Bucinskas, B Healy; D Gray, C Walsh, E McAulliffe. Sub. T Walsh for C Carroll (44).

Referee: S Scanlon (Newcestown).

More in this section

MSL soccer: Rockmount manager Edward Kenny 'proud' of his international players MSL soccer: Rockmount manager Edward Kenny 'proud' of his international players
Republic of Ireland v North Macedonia - UEFA U17 Championship Qualifier Group 5 Cork City's Mark O'Mahony hits a hat-trick for Ireland in 7-1 Malta win
Cork GAA confirm details of new U19 grade while seedings changed for senior and intermediate levels Cork GAA confirm details of new U19 grade while seedings changed for senior and intermediate levels
rebel ogcork gaa
Greg Bolger and Ruairi Keating 15/4/2016

Cork City sign Galway striker Ruairí Keating

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more