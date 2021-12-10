Cork GAA confirm details of new U19 grade while seedings changed for senior and intermediate levels

THE Cork County Board will run U19 competitions from next March to cater for the national change at minor level from U18 to U17.

The county-wide U21 grades, which were last played for the 2019 season are gone, though divisions will be permitted to organise local U21 competitions at their own discretion.

That is with the proviso that adult, U19 and minor fixtures take precedence at all times. Currently, the 2021 divisional U21 competitions are being run off, though there weren't any in 2020, due to Covid restrictions.

The county U19 league and championship competitions will be organised by the County CCC for the next two years, based on the Rebel Óg structures and regions and matches will be played midweek to avoid adult and minor fixtures at the weekend. League groups of four will start on Wednesday, March 30 and clubs will be asked to play these league games without county minor and U20 players. All teams will play a cup or a plate semi-final giving a minimum of four leagues games in each code.

A knockout championship will then begin on July 13 and run on a weekly basis to the end of August, to finish before the return to school and college.

Meanwhile, the draws for next year's championships will take place on Tuesday, January 25.

Following a comprehensive review process throughout 2018 and 2019, revised County Championship formats were approved at County Committee for a period of two years, 2020 and 2021. Further changes were approved subsequently in 2020 due to constraints caused by Covid-19. In 2021, a format was implemented with a number the amendments which proved successful in 2020. A similar format is now proposed for 2022 and 2023.

The aim is to have 104 club teams in total across the senior and intermediate championships in both codes by 2023, 52 in hurling and 52 in football.

GRADES

HURLING: Premier Senior (Sean Óg Murphy Cup), Senior A (Jim Forbes Cup), Premier Intermediate (Sean Long Cup), Intermediate A (Paddy Walsh Cup), Lower Intermediate, 2022 only (Seán Ó Murchú Cup).

FOOTBALL: Premier Senior (Andy Scannell Cup), Senior A (Kevin McTernan Cup), Premier Intermediate (Billy Long Cup), Intermediate A (Seán Ó Suilleabháin Cup).

The Intermediate A competition will feature 16 teams from 2023, as the Lower Intermediate tier will be removed. That will see the bulk of the clubs relegated to junior.

The teams promoted to the IAHC will include the 2022 Junior A winners and both LIHC finalists.

The two losing LIHC semi-finalists will play-off for another spot. The loser to that game then faces the bottom team in the 2022 IAHC for the last berth.

The seeding is being tweaked to minimise repeat pairings at the group stages from one season to the next. At Premier Senior, the finalists from the previous year along with the top-ranked semi-finalist (based on the group stages) are A seeds. The remaining three teams to emerge from the group stages are B seeds but from now on all remaining teams are C/D seeds in no particular order.

In SAHC, SAFC, PIHC, PIFC, IAHC, LIHC, the losing finalist from the previous year, the team relegated from the grade above, along with the top-ranked semi-finalist (based on the group stages) are A seeds. The remaining three teams to emerge from the group stages will be designated as B and again the rest are C/D seeds.

In IAFC, the losing finalist from the previous year, the team relegated from the grade above and the losing semi-finalists will be designated as A seeds. The remaining four teams to emerge from the groups are B seeds, with the rest C/D seeds.