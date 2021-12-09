Pierce Phillips returns to Cobh Ramblers ahead of the new season

PIERCE Phillips will return to Cobh Ramblers for a fourth campaign at the League Of Ireland First Division club.

The 23-year-old has made 46 appearances for Ramblers during his time at the club and will be hoping to play a key part in the Cobh midfield as the club seeks to push for promotion from the First Division.

During his time with the Cork City U19s, Phillips was a part of the side that faced AS Roma in the UEFA Youth League in 2016, in a City team that contained current Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene and Aaron Drinan, who is currently in fine goalscoring form for Leyton Orient in the English League Two.

Phillips will be seeking an injury-free campaign to showcase his full potential in Darren Murphy’s Cobh side.

A new addition to the Ramblers playing setup next term is goalkeeper Andy O’Donoghue, who joins Ramblers from Midleton in the Munster Senior League.

O’Donoghue came on board as the goalkeeping coach at Ramblers last term when Darren Murphy came in as first-team boss, putting the Cobh shot-stoppers such as Sean Barron through their paces.

Ramblers manager Murphy is putting together his playing squad for the 2022 League of Ireland campaign, with further details on re-signings and new additions expected shortly.

Cobh finished eighth last season so will be hoping for a big improvement over the forthcoming year ahead.

The first competitive game for Cobh will come in the Munster Senior Cup quarter-final away to Bandon. That tie is due to be played the weekend of February 6.

TRIBUTE

Meanwhile, Ramblers chairman Bill O’Leary has paid tribute to the work which long-serving board member Shane Kavanagh has done at the St Colman’s Park club.

Kavanagh steps down from his role as club secretary and is understood to be taking up a role with the FAI.

He has been a key figure over the years behind the scenes with his trojan work at Ramblers, also including part of first-team coaching setups under Stephen Henderson and Stuart Ashton.

“As a board and as a club we are so grateful for everything that Shane has done for us,” said O’Leary.

“He has been an immense figure within the club and contributed hugely over so many years on the footballing side and as a club secretary.

“We are delighted that he has been appointed in this new role and know that he will excel.

“We now begin the no small task of replacing Shane and look forward to his continued support from the terraces.”

Ramblers are set to appoint an interim secretary for the coming weeks to cover the time period up to the club AGM in February.