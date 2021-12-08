MSL soccer: Away draws for Rockmount, Carrigaline United, and Everton in FAI Intermediate Cup

THE draw for the fourth round of the FAI Intermediate Cup, which was made today, wasn’t kind to the three Munster Senior League teams that remain in the competition, with all having been drawn away.

Three-time winners Rockmount will travel to Leinster Senior League side Inchicore Athletic who beat another MSL side, Leeds, 2-0 in the last round.

Carrigaline United will face a difficult assignment away to Malahide United.

The remaining Cork side in the competition, Everton, will have the longest journey of the three teams when they travel to Donegal outfit Bonagee United.

Fixtures will take place on or before the week ending January 23.

FAI Intermediate Cup draw fourth round: Malahide United v Carrigaline United; Inchicore Athletic v Rockmount; Bonagee United v Everton.