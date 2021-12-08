Wed, 08 Dec, 2021 - 09:24

MSL soccer: Away draws for Rockmount, Carrigaline United, and Everton in FAI Intermediate Cup

MSL soccer: Away draws for Rockmount, Carrigaline United, and Everton in FAI Intermediate Cup

Rockmount’s Cian Leonard celebrates his goal against College Corinthians in the last round of the FAI Intermediate Cup. Rockmount will face Inchicore Athletic in the fourth round. Picture: Eddie O’Hare

Noel O’Sullivan

THE draw for the fourth round of the FAI Intermediate Cup, which was made today, wasn’t kind to the three Munster Senior League teams that remain in the competition, with all having been drawn away.

Three-time winners Rockmount will travel to Leinster Senior League side Inchicore Athletic who beat another MSL side, Leeds, 2-0 in the last round.

Carrigaline United will face a difficult assignment away to Malahide United.

The remaining Cork side in the competition, Everton, will have the longest journey of the three teams when they travel to Donegal outfit Bonagee United.

Fixtures will take place on or before the week ending January 23.

FAI Intermediate Cup draw fourth round: Malahide United v Carrigaline United; Inchicore Athletic v Rockmount; Bonagee United v Everton.

More in this section

Gearoid Morrissey did all of Cork proud not just us his adoring family, cousins and friends Gearoid Morrissey did all of Cork proud not just us his adoring family, cousins and friends
Ballincollig and Glanmire pick up prestigious Basketball Ireland awards Ballincollig and Glanmire pick up prestigious Basketball Ireland awards
Path to the Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí finals are revealed Path to the Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí finals are revealed
cork soccer
Cork defender Colm Spillane retires from inter-county GAA but wants to play on with his club

Cork defender Colm Spillane retires from inter-county GAA but wants to play on with his club

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more