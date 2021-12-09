Cork GAA's Red Friday has festive offers as county gears up for busy 2022 on commercial front

EVERY day is a Friday in Cork GAA right now as supporters can avail of a number of special offers in the run-up to Christmas.

Red Friday is the Leeside answer to Black Friday, with those looking for something for the Cork fan in their lives able to choose from a number of options.

A county championship season ticket, incorporating admission to an unlimited number of club games, is €150. An inter-county season ticket encompasses entry to all Cork national league games and provides the option to purchase tickets for championship games up to and including the All-Ireland final if Cork get there. The two season tickets can be combined for €250, saving €50.

Rebels’ Bounty membership of €100 will secure entry to the monthly draws, each featuring 30 prizes, as well as the chance to win the €100,000 December jackpot.

This Thursday will see the launch of One Cork Worldwide and this special membership, limited to 260 people and priced at €1,000, will allow Rebel fans abroad to keep abreast of matters at home through regular communications and updates from Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The membership welcome package includes One Cork Worldwide clothing and a signed Cork jersey, though one caveat is that delivery is expected after Christmas.

New Cork football manager Keith Ricken will give his first interview at the One Cork Worldwide launch while hurling boss Kieran Kingston will also be in attendance.

Elsewhere in terms of Red Friday, the special offer on premium seats in Páirc Uí Chaoimh remains open until December 15, with clubs able to purchase two ten-year seats for €5,000, compared to the regular price of €6,500. This recent push has generated a boost in sales and is one of the initiatives of Cork’s new commercial director, Sinéad O’Keeffe.

Speaking in the 2022 Cork GAA Yearbook, which is out soon, O’Keeffe is looking forward to continuing progress for the coming year.

“There’s a lot to do so it’s about zoning in on what’s important and achievable,” she says.

“Having the opportunity to recruit and work with companies like Sports Direct, the Bon Secours Hospital, Co-op SuperStores and the Irish Examiner has been fantastic. I think and hope they have got an awful lot out of it and this demonstrates the multitude of opportunities to partner with Cork GAA.

I’ve only just started meeting people, and one thing I’m looking forward to for 2022 and 2023 is getting to know people a bit better.

“At the moment, I’m introducing myself as ‘the person from the email or the Zoom calls’! With the business community, we haven’t been able to network in person and from the GAA perspective there are a lot of people I haven’t met.

“I like the buzz and the fact that it’s constantly evolving. It’s fast-paced but enjoyable!”



Cork GAA commercial director Sinéad O'Keeffe

All going well, major concerts will be back in Páirc Uí Chaoimh next year and that should help to underline the message that the venue is open for business.

“The big thing for 2022 is putting Páirc Uí Chaoimh back on the map and getting it back open again,” Sinéad says.

“We were lucky that it was never fully closed during the pandemic because we did have the HSE so the building was in use and we had matches when we were allowed to do so, so it wasn’t like it was allowed to go stale or anything like that.

“We have five really large gigs coming to the stadium next year, which is phenomenal – two Westlife, two Ed Sheeran and one Elton John.

“April is going to come around so quickly and we’ll have our inter-county games, so it’ll be all systems go, which is very exciting. We’ll be trialling new food and beverage options and we’re anxious to partner with more Cork companies.

“Páirc Ui Chaoimh is a stadium like no other, we want to welcome everyone to the stadium and I hope to go back to having a full conference and events schedule. This will take time. People need to feel confident coming back to indoor events in particular.

“Overall, the potential is huge and there’s an air of optimism there.”

See gaacork.ie/redfriday for more