CWSSL: Avondale and Douglas Hall U12s share points in harsh conditions

Avondale 1 Douglas Hall 1

AVONDALE and Douglas Hall shared the points in the GE Healthcare CWSSL U12 Division 1 game at a bitterly cold Beaumont Park over the past weekend.

Kelly Gibson’s goal three minutes from time cancelling out Leah O’Leary Callendar’s opening score ensuring the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Conditions were particularly difficult. Not only for the players but the spectators who had to endure a bitter wind coupled with wintry showers with a particularly heavy burst in the second half as both teams have to be commended in playing on a slippery and muddy pitch and in harsh wintry weather.

It was the home side who pressed in the early stages and were rewarded with a goal from Leah O’Leary Callendar in the 12th minute who drove through the centre slotting the ball past the Douglas Hall keeper Emma Davis for the opening score.

Chances on goal were few and far between in the first half with both sets of keepers gathering up efforts from outside the area as both defences held firm. Avondale almost added a second just before the break though, Chloe O’Callaghan driving straight at goal, her effort being saved point blank by Davis who also managed to hold onto the rebound as the home side held a narrow 1-0 lead at the break.

Avondale’s Ksusha Sullivan’s long-range effort went inches wide of the post, while moments later Avondale’s O’Callaghan had yet another shot on goal saved by the keeper who also did well covering from Tilly Horgan moments later as the home side looked for a second.

Douglas Hall pressed for an equaliser, Rose Davis storming through the centre only to be tackled in the area by a defender, the ball falling to Ava O’Mahony who saw her effort go wide. The visitors also forced a number of corners but were met by a stubborn Avondale defence with the home side doing almost everything to protect their slender lead.

Avondale who drew 1-1 with Douglas Hall. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Conditions got progressively worse as the half went on, but despite the conditions, both teams created a number of chances, with Avondale’s Tilly Horgan being denied by Emma Davis and had another effort go just wide.

Douglas Hall came forward again in the final few minutes, Arabelle Sheahan’s pass finding Beth McLaughlin in the centre whose effort went wide, but from the resulting kick out the ball fell to Beth McLaughlin whose shot was half blocked by Isabelle O’Riordan only to fall to Kelly Gibson who tapped in from close range for the equalising score as the points were shared and a fair result under difficult conditions.

Best for Avondale were Leah O’Leary Callendar, Chloe O’Callaghan, Alice Broderick and Tilly Horgan while Emma Davis, Rose Davis, Beth McLaughlin and Niamh Gambura were best for Douglas Hall.

AVONDALE: Isabelle O’Riordan, Ksusha Sullivan, Sienna O’Riordan, Annabelle Hyde, Cliona O’Mahony, Leah O’Leary Callendar, Leila Crilly, Scarlet Collins, Chloe O’Callaghan, Alice Broderick, Diane Barry, Tilly Horgan, Rosie Horgan, Tilly Lockheed, Isabel McNamee, Mercy Ekpo.

DOUGLAS HALL: Emma Davis, Onagh Smithers, Ava O’Mahony, Arabelle Sheahan, Rose Davis, Beth McLaughlin, Suzy Russell, Kelly Gibson, Niamh Gambura, Lily O’Keeffe, Faye Ryan, Ruth Kingston, Aoife James, Emily O’Sullivan, Holly McLaughlin

Referee: Alison Ryan.