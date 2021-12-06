Mon, 06 Dec, 2021 - 08:44

Newmarket selector pays tribute to Kanturk after epic battle

The Duhallow derby didn't disappoint in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday
Newmarket selector pays tribute to Kanturk after epic battle

Joy for Newmarket's Paudie Allen and despair for Kanturk. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mark Woods

NEWMARKET selector Donal O’Sullivan paid tribute to the players’ steely resolve in turning defeat into a stunning victory in the Bon Secours county PIFC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh yesterday.

They trailed Kanturk by 0-11 to 0-9 entering injury-time, when Newmarket rattled off three quick-fire points to deny their neighbours a hurling and football double.

“To win it in the way we did, words can’t describe that. Kanturk are a formidable outfit and while it’s huge for us to win the way we did, it’s an awful way to lose as well and they have to be in our thoughts,” he told The Echo.

“But the way our lads really put their shoulders to the wheel, we were down two points with maybe a minute to go and the level of effort they put in to snatch that at the end was unbelievable.

Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“I’m so proud of them, you have no idea. I can’t speak highly enough of the drive and guts they have.

“I think we’re missing six lads from last year’s starting team. They never let their heads drop though there was injury after injury and blow after blow.

“Every time I met them in training there was deeper resolve every time we lost someone. You could see it in their eyes: 'ok, there’s someone else gone, we have to work harder'.

“And that’s what they did. They kept working until the 64th minute today and I’m so glad they got their just rewards. They deserve it so much.” 

GUIDANCE

O’Sullivan also praised the contribution of coach Niall McIntyre, who along with Paul Murphy, completes the management team.

“I have to compliment Niall because he has these boys hopping fit. Even going into injury time the pace at which they were moving the ball was unbelievable.

To still have that in their reserves going into those last four minutes after such a dogfight was just incredible.

“It was probably as fast as we were moving the ball in the first half, but they dug something down out of the pit of their bellies.

“I don’t know where they got it, but we got exceptional scores in the last five minutes. That’s down to how fit Niall has them.” 

After scoring eight points in the first half to lead by two at the interval, Newmarket’s scoring dried up as they went 20 minutes on the resumption without adding to their tally.

“It was something we discussed and while we kept making changes, they just weren’t coming.

“We dropped three or four short and dropped three or four into the goalkeeper’s hands in the first half, as well.

“We chatted to them about it but we kept putting them wide or dropping them short. They came at the right time, thank God.” 

O’Sullivan also believed the title was still there for Newmarket coming down the stretch. “I didn’t believe it was gone.

“There are such leaders on the field, guys across the team, who were with us in 2011 when we won it, and it’s never gone when those guys are leading it. They won’t lie down.”

Read More

Newmarket stun Kanturk to snatch county PIFC title at the death

More in this section

Ballincollig and Glanmire pick up prestigious Basketball Ireland awards Ballincollig and Glanmire pick up prestigious Basketball Ireland awards
Path to the Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí finals are revealed Path to the Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí finals are revealed
O’Halloran goals hand Ballygarvan first South East U21 hurling title O’Halloran goals hand Ballygarvan first South East U21 hurling title
cork gaa
Gearoid Morrissey did all of Cork proud not just us his adoring family, cousins and friends

Gearoid Morrissey did all of Cork proud not just us his adoring family, cousins and friends

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more